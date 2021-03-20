COVID-19 vaccine clinic doubleheader hits Helena

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Too bad they couldn’t have done this in 1919 with the Spanish flu.”

Lori FitzGerald, chief of pharmacy at Montana VA, said none of the vaccine would go to waste and any unused doses would return to the VA.

She said they have a “burn rate” of 90% most weeks.

“We get it in and get it into people’s arms,” she said.

Todd Weber, domiciliary nurse manager at Fort Harrison, was among those vaccinating veterans.

He’s among the staff who has flown the vaccine to some Montana areas that are several hours away from Helena, such as Havre, Kalispell and Hamilton.

“It’s actually quite fun,” he said. “When else would I get to ride on a Learjet or a prop plane?“

Weber said veterans receiving the shot have been quite “grateful and ready to open up as a community.”

“This one of the steps we need to do,” he said.

Weber said he had one veteran who got a shot because his daughter would not let him see his grandchildren until he was vaccinated.

The event across town at the Helena Indian Alliance was a drive-thru clinic.