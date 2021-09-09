COVID-19 patient numbers back to late 2020 surge levels, St. Peter's says

A St. Peter’s Health spokeswoman said Thursday that the hospital has 22 patients with complications from COVID-19, the most it has had since the winter of 2020.

Five of the eight patients in the intensive care unit are hospitalized with the coronavirus, Katie Gallagher told members of Hometown Helena, an informal citizens and civic group.

She said many of the patients in the ICU are on ventilators.

Gallagher said there are 43 medical and intensive care unit beds on the floor and 22 of those beds are occupied with people dealing with COVID-19.

“Just a reminder it is still with us and we are seeing sicker patients and we are also seeing younger patients,” she said.

Her comments come just hours before the state reported 1,001 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 132,750. Of those, 124,136 have recovered.

There are 1,830 people who have died from complications from the respiratory illness. There are 316 hospitalizations and 6,656 total hospitalizations.

Lewis and Clark County reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest single day total of new cases since Jan. 4.