COVID-19 patient numbers back to late 2020 surge levels, St. Peter's says

A St. Peter’s Health spokeswoman said Thursday that the hospital has 22 patients with complications from COVID-19, the most it has had since the winter of 2020.
Five of the eight patients in the intensive care unit are hospitalized with the coronavirus, Katie Gallagher told members of Hometown Helena, an informal citizens and civic group.
She said many of the patients in the ICU are on ventilators.
Gallagher said there are 43 medical and intensive care unit beds on the floor and 22 of those beds are occupied with people dealing with COVID-19.
“Just a reminder it is still with us and we are seeing sicker patients and we are also seeing younger patients,” she said.
Her comments come just hours before the state reported 1,001 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 132,750. Of those, 124,136 have recovered.
There are 1,830 people who have died from complications from the respiratory illness. There are 316 hospitalizations and 6,656 total hospitalizations.
Lewis and Clark County reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest single day total of new cases since Jan. 4.
The transmission level for COVID-19 in Lewis and Clark County was listed by Lewis and Clark Public Health as “high” on Thursday, in which people are urged to wear face masks in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. People are also encouraged to practice social distancing and to avoid large gatherings and get tested three to five days after being a close contact to someone suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19.
There have been 8,185 cases overall and 7,621 people have recovered in Lewis and Clark County. Officials said 468 cases remain active. There have been 96 deaths related to the coronavirus and seven people hospitalized.
Broadwater County had six new cases. Jefferson County had 15 new cases, Cascade County had 90 new cases and Meagher County reported 0.
Gallagher said as of a few days ago the average age of a patient experiencing complications was 47. And it went up to 52 over the past few days. But patients are in their 20s and up.
But she said St. Peter’s has fewer COVID-19 patients than any other large hospital in Montana.
“It is a regionwide issue and a statewide issue,” she said.
Gallagher said staffing remains the biggest concern and that is the case across the region.
She recommended people get vaccinated and wear a mask even if vaccinated and indoors and in public.
