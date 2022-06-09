COVID-19 numbers rising in Lewis and Clark County, masks recommended

Lewis and Clark County has seen a spike in positive COVID-19 cases from 34 on May 13 to 164 on June 3.

“At the moment it’s almost doubling,” said Laurel Riek, the county’s communicable disease administrator of COVID-19 numbers in Lewis and Clark County. “That’s just showing it’s increasing at a fast clip and we don’t want people sick.”

According to the county’s website as of June 9, the transmission level of COVID-19 in Lewis and Clark County is high. The rate of positive tests in the county is near Omicron levels, with about 40% of COVID-19 tests administered by the county coming back with a positive result. Those who test positive with an at-home COVID-19 test are asked to self-report to the county.

As of May 31, the age group with the most new cases was 40-49, with 14 new cases reported in that age group on that day. Ten new cases were reported on May 31 for the 30-39 age group as well.

Riek said this means the surge in cases is happening across all age groups.

“What that says is that everyone needs to be careful,” Riek said.

The county is currently recommending that people mask in public indoor spaces due to the high transmission rates. Riek also encouraged people to make sure they’re up-to-date on vaccines and boosters for COVID-19 and to stay home when feeling sick.

“We’re in the midst of another surge,” Riek said. “That’s what we’re seeing and it’s probably what we’re going to see for a while, so we need to be taking the precautions that we know work.”

The county is hosting a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic on June 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. on Last Chance Gulch outside the Ten Mile Creek Brewery. Riek encouraged anyone who needs a vaccine or booster to visit the mobile clinic.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.