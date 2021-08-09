COVID-19 in Helena wastewater rises 1,100% in one week

Since July 26, Lewis and Clark County has seen an average of more than 14 new reported COVID-19 cases per day.

Helena City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said in an interview Monday that the results, which lag about a week, coincide with the Last Chance Stampede and Fair.

Harlow-Schalk said she and city staff will continue to monitor local health care providers, and that directives requiring mask use by public-facing city employees will remain in place.

As of Monday, four people were hospitalized at St. Peter's Health with COVID-19, three of whom are in the hospital's intensive care unit, according to hospital spokeswoman Kathryn Gallagher.

Gallagher said COVID-19 hospitalizations have typically lagged behind case reporting by two weeks.

"That’s why we are very focused on current case reporting and the implications for the future days and weeks at the Regional Medical Center," she said in an email Monday. "We are actively preparing for the potential to see a significant increase in patients with complications from COVID-19 in the coming weeks. It is happening across the country and it is happening across Montana as we speak."