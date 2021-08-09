COVID-19 in Helena wastewater rises 1,100% in one week

Tests of Helena's wastewater conducted by Carroll College show the prevalence of the virus that causes COVID-19 has skyrocketed in recent weeks.
The test results released Monday show Helena's wastewater contained approximately 193,000 genomic copies of SARS-CoV-2 per liter, an unprecedented increase of about 1,100% from the results released the previous week.
"The previous highest concentration for Helena’s wastewater was 63,000 genomic copies per liter on December 7, 2020," says a press release from Lewis and Clark Public Health. "During that period, our county saw the highest number of daily cases during the pandemic."
Carroll College scientists have also sampled East Helena wastewater for the past year. Monday's test results show little change in the virus' prevalence in East Helena wastewater from previous weeks.
"The new results point to a large amount of disease in the community, which could correlate with the current significant rise in local disease identified through diagnostic testing and could, more importantly, indicate many individuals are infected with the virus but haven’t been tested," the LCPH press release states. "Increased concentrations of the virus in wastewater have been followed by increases in cases in the cities of Helena and East Helena. The data could serve as an early indicator of an increase in cases in the respective communities."
Since July 26, Lewis and Clark County has seen an average of more than 14 new reported COVID-19 cases per day.
Helena City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said in an interview Monday that the results, which lag about a week, coincide with the Last Chance Stampede and Fair.
Harlow-Schalk said she and city staff will continue to monitor local health care providers, and that directives requiring mask use by public-facing city employees will remain in place.
As of Monday, four people were hospitalized at St. Peter's Health with COVID-19, three of whom are in the hospital's intensive care unit, according to hospital spokeswoman Kathryn Gallagher.
Gallagher said COVID-19 hospitalizations have typically lagged behind case reporting by two weeks.
"That’s why we are very focused on current case reporting and the implications for the future days and weeks at the Regional Medical Center," she said in an email Monday. "We are actively preparing for the potential to see a significant increase in patients with complications from COVID-19 in the coming weeks. It is happening across the country and it is happening across Montana as we speak."
According to Gallagher, the hospital's COVID-19 Response Incident Command team has started meeting with more frequency as the health care provider is forced to adapt to the changes. The team includes clinical experts, such as pharmacists, infectious disease specialists and laboratory staff, as well as administrators from across the organization.
In response to the spike in cases, the hospital put in place stricter visitor restrictions, enacting a limit of one visitor per patient.
"Doing this was challenging and feels like we are going backwards, but we know that this is the right thing to do based on the current high level of transmission in our community," she said.
"We are hopeful that the community is hearing the message we’ve so desperately been trying to share: get vaccinated," she said. "From what had dwindled to a handful a week of COVID-19 vaccinations at our walk-in clinic, soared to over 200 last week. If you’re not vaccinated, now is the time."