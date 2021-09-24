COVID-19 booster shots available at Helena clinics

First, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccination will be available at several drive-thru clinics in Helena beginning next week.
According to a press release from Lewis and Clark Public Health, the first clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. This drive-thru clinic will administer Pfizer vaccinations to approximately 1,000 individuals.
There will be a smaller drive-thru clinic from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 at St. Peter’s Health Broadway Clinic, 2550 Broadway in Helena. A total of 150 appointments are available for this clinic. A small amount of Moderna will be available at the St. Peter’s Health clinic, for first and second doses.
Appointments for these clinics are available now through the LCPH Covid-19 Hub at www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/.
Community members who require additional assistance are asked to call the COVID-19 Hotline at 833-826-9219. The call center is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will also be drive-thru clinics at the fairgrounds on Oct. 5, Oct. 13, Nov. 16, and Dec. 14. In addition to those clinics, St. Peter’s Health will continue to hold drive-thru clinics each Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. Appointments are available now for these clinics on the Hub.
The CDC recommends Pfizer boosters six months after their second dose for:
• Older adults age 65+ and those living in long-term care facilities
• Adults ages 50-64 at high risk of severe COVID-19, due to underlying medical conditions
• Adults ages 18-49 at high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions should consider a booster based on an assessment of their individual benefits and risks and consultation with their medical provider.
• Adults ages 18-64 for people whose jobs put them at high risk for COVID-19 exposure.
Lewis and Clark Public Health urges individuals who qualify to receive a Pfizer booster dose to check with their primary care provider before getting a booster to weigh individual benefits and risks; however, documentation will not be required at the vaccine clinics.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have not been approved for boosters.