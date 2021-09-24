COVID-19 booster shots available at Helena clinics

First, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccination will be available at several drive-thru clinics in Helena beginning next week.

According to a press release from Lewis and Clark Public Health, the first clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. This drive-thru clinic will administer Pfizer vaccinations to approximately 1,000 individuals.

There will be a smaller drive-thru clinic from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 at St. Peter’s Health Broadway Clinic, 2550 Broadway in Helena. A total of 150 appointments are available for this clinic. A small amount of Moderna will be available at the St. Peter’s Health clinic, for first and second doses.

Appointments for these clinics are available now through the LCPH Covid-19 Hub at www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/.

Community members who require additional assistance are asked to call the COVID-19 Hotline at 833-826-9219. The call center is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.