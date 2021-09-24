 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 booster shots available at Helena clinics
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

COVID-19 booster shots available at Helena clinics

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Phase 1B COVID-19 Vaccine

A COVID-19 shot is administered earlier this year at one of several vaccination clinics held in Lewis and Clark County.

 Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com

First, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccination will be available at several drive-thru clinics in Helena beginning next week. 

According to a press release from Lewis and Clark Public Health, the first clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. This drive-thru clinic will administer Pfizer vaccinations to approximately 1,000 individuals.

There will be a smaller drive-thru clinic from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 at St. Peter’s Health Broadway Clinic, 2550 Broadway in Helena. A total of 150 appointments are available for this clinic. A small amount of Moderna will be available at the St. Peter’s Health clinic, for first and second doses.

Appointments for these clinics are available now through the LCPH Covid-19 Hub at www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/.

Community members who require additional assistance are asked to call the COVID-19 Hotline at 833-826-9219. The call center is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will also be drive-thru clinics at the fairgrounds on Oct. 5, Oct. 13, Nov. 16, and Dec. 14. In addition to those clinics, St. Peter’s Health will continue to hold drive-thru clinics each Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. Appointments are available now for these clinics on the Hub.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The CDC recommends Pfizer boosters six months after their second dose for:

• Older adults age 65+ and those living in long-term care facilities

• Adults ages 50-64 at high risk of severe COVID-19, due to underlying medical conditions

• Adults ages 18-49 at high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions should consider a booster based on an assessment of their individual benefits and risks and consultation with their medical provider.

• Adults ages 18-64 for people whose jobs put them at high risk for COVID-19 exposure.

Lewis and Clark Public Health urges individuals who qualify to receive a Pfizer booster dose to check with their primary care provider before getting a booster to weigh individual benefits and risks; however, documentation will not be required at the vaccine clinics.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have not been approved for boosters.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Goat drives an electric wheelchair

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News