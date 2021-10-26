COVID-19 booster clinics to begin next week at Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

COVID-19 vaccinations for people eligible for Moderna and Pfizer boosters will begin next week with a mass drive-thru clinic at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, health officials said Tuesday.

The drive-thru clinic will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, at 98 W. Custer Ave. Another clinic will take place on Nov. 9.

There are no residency requirements for this clinic, but pre-registration is required. The clinic will be open to those eligible for first, second and booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

In addition, there are Nov. 16 and Dec. 14 clinics at the fairgrounds now open to people for Moderna or Pfizer first, second or booster doses.

Appointments for these clinics are now open at the county's COVID hub at https://www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/. Those who have access barriers to the online appointment system can call the COVID-19 Hotline at 833-829-9219. The hotline is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.