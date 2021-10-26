COVID-19 booster clinics to begin next week at Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

COVID-19 vaccinations for people eligible for Moderna and Pfizer boosters will begin next week with a mass drive-thru clinic at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, health officials said Tuesday.
The drive-thru clinic will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, at 98 W. Custer Ave. Another clinic will take place on Nov. 9.
There are no residency requirements for this clinic, but pre-registration is required. The clinic will be open to those eligible for first, second and booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
In addition, there are Nov. 16 and Dec. 14 clinics at the fairgrounds now open to people for Moderna or Pfizer first, second or booster doses.
Appointments for these clinics are now open at the county's COVID hub at https://www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/. Those who have access barriers to the online appointment system can call the COVID-19 Hotline at 833-829-9219. The hotline is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Moderna vaccine is approved for those over 18. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 12 and older.
Last week, the CDC released guidelines for those eligible for booster doses.
The following Pfizer and Moderna recipients are eligible, at least six months after their second dose:
- Age 65 and older
- Age 50-64 at high risk for severe COVID-19
- Age 18-plus at high risk due to medical conditions or job exposure may get a booster after addressing individual risk
Due to supply issues, there are no Johnson & Johnson clinics scheduled at this time.
St. Peter's Health has been offering booster shots to patients since Friday, a spokeswoman said. Patients can also make an appointment at https://www.sphealth.org/stories-news/stories/covid-19-vaccination-information.
The FDA will meet Wednesday to discuss vaccinating children aged 5-11. After the FDA recommendations, the CDC will meet to make a final decision.
Lewis and Clark Public Health said it will announce clinics specific to this age group.
The state of Montana reported 1,132 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, with 91 of those occurring in Lewis and Clark County. It was ranked fifth among the 56 counties. Yellowstone County had 307, Cascade County had 110, Gallatin County had 103 and Missoula had 92.
The state has reported 173,104 total cases of the respiratory illness. Of those 159,942 have recovered and 2,305 have died.
There are 458 active hospitalizations. Lewis and Clark County reported 42 hospitalizations overall, related to COVID-19, at St. Peter’s Health.
The state reports that 1,076,135 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given and 55% of the eligible population has been vaccinated, according to its website.
