COVID-19 pandemic takes a bite out of the arts

They also canceled the April 4 Symphony Kids concert and the Annual Youth Concert April 15, which draws nearly 2,000 students from the region.

Scott estimated that the financial impact of the canceled events is at least $60,000, including not just the symphony, but also musicians who won’t be paid, the venue and other services.

As of last week, the symphony was still planning on a May 2 performance of “Carmen in Concert,” but was also readying Plan B if they need to postpone it to June.

The symphony has not laid off any of its 16 staff, Scott said.

“We have to show the community we are being proactive,” he said.

“When this is all over, the music making and the arts are going to define who we are.”

Scott did a Facebook live broadcast to remind supporters, “that this will be over and we will bounce back and we will be here for this community.”

‘What people want more than ever is what defines who we are, and music is essential. Music is what’s going to heal us.”

Unlike after 9/11, people can’t come together for concerts during the pandemic.