COVID-19 pandemic takes a bite out of the arts

“Socially Distant Shakespeare.”
Online theater classes.
Virtual gallery tours.
These are just a few of the innovations that Helena’s arts nonprofits are trying out, so they can do what they do best -- create art.
Local arts organizations are reeling from the immediate financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They all closed their doors to the public last week and canceled and postponed events.
In some cases, their major fundraisers.
Several of the organizations have incredibly busy summer seasons.
But that’s all up in the air -- depending on how long the pandemic shut-downs continue.
Economist Bryce Ward predicted last week that Montana arts organizations “are likely to see very, very significant impacts,” as will retail, tourism and restaurant businesses.
“I’d have to say it’s impossible to know what the impacts are going to be on arts organizations,” said Tatiana Gant, executive director of the Montana Arts Council.
She noted that the arts benefit from the tourism industry.
“It’s a wait-and-see situation.”
The arts council has no special programs to help with funding during this crisis, she said. “We’re hoping the federal stimulus package will benefit the arts and nonprofits.”
Gant doesn’t know the total number of arts nonprofits in Montana, but said that more than 100 apply to the arts council for funding.
A major part of her job right now is connecting arts groups with national resources.
Week Two of entering the unknown finds Helena arts groups improvising.
The Archie Bray Foundation
“We shut down to the public last Monday,” said Archie Bray Foundation Resident Artist Director Steven Young Lee.
They closed down their community classes, which were mid-semester, and refunded class fees.
They also closed down their retail and sales galleries and their clay business retail space to the public, but are taking orders by phone.
And they’re in the process of looking at what parts of their operation can go online, Lee said.
They haven’t made a decision yet about their popular Mother’s Day Sale, which is a festive time to visit the Bray and purchase vases and planters made by resident artists, as well as plants provided by West Mont.
“It’s definitely hurting us as it is any small business and nonprofit association,” said Lee. So far, they haven’t laid off any staff.
They’ve been sending out emails and Facebook posts to members and followers regularly and on Monday, “we did our first live broadcast from the studio.”
In it, Lee threw cups on the wheel, walked through the resident artist studio and talked to artists and also fielded questions from the online audience of several hundred viewers.
“I think we’re going to make that a regular (event) every Friday at 1 p.m.,” starting March 27, he said. Go to Facebook or Instagram to watch.
“It’s very frightening for everyone, and we’re all scared.
“We are trying to be optimistic and look at ways to stay in touch with our community and members in new ways.
“We’re asking people to sign up for their membership now or consider increasing or renewing their lapsed membership right now. We understand if people can’t do that if they’re fearful of their own financial situation.”
For info, visit http://archiebray.org/.
Grandstreet Theatre
Grandstreet Theatre postponed its March 21 gala fundraiser/season launch party to May 23, but may have to come up with Plan B or C.
It’s also postponing its April 24 opening of the musical “Matilda” until sometime in June.
The musical, “Junie B. Jones,” slated to open in June, is cancelled.
“We’ve thrown dates out the window,” said managing director Kal Poole, adding that this is the first time in Grandstreet Theatre’s 45-year history it’s had to close its doors.
But Grandstreet’s lights haven’t shut down totally.
They’ve just temporarily moved online.
Grandstreet Education Director Marianne Adams has been quickly teaching herself how to offer online classes.
“This is not my wheelhouse,” she admitted.
But she jumped into the virtual world and began posting creative challenges on BAND app for theater students last week.
A surge of dance and song videos poured in -- from a teen posting her original version of “I’m Going to Wash my Family Right Out of My Hair,” to a kindergartner rewriting “The Bare Necessities” into “The Dog Necessities,” an ode to her pet.
On Monday, theater classes launched via ZOOM online.
New students are welcome to sign up for online theater classes.
So far, no staff have been laid off.
Poole estimates they could keep everyone on board until June without dipping into their cash reserves.
“This is when you get to see what people are made of,” said Poole, “and it’s been really illuminating,” with folks stepping up to be generous in whatever way they can.
The staff is figuring out how to reinvent Grandstreet online, in the meantime.
“For those who are in the public gathering business, this is going to be a tough time for a while,” Poole said.
They’re still planning on their annual big summer camp and popular summer musicals. This year, they’re “Freaky Friday” and “The Sound of Music.”
“I’m hopeful because Montana took some precautionary steps pretty early that we will be one of the first places to resume normal...and be back up doing community theater.”
Grandstreet wants “to continue its mission,” he said, “which is to brighten Helena and elevate the human spirit.”
For information, or to donate visit https://grandstreettheatre.com/.
The Heath
The Heath, Helena’s newest performing arts center, just opened its doors in December.
And, as of last week, it had to cancel nine events.
A large part of their income is renting their facility for events.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s affected us pretty heavily,” said executive director Errol Koch.
“It’s scary -- no doubt about it.
“We’re trying to stay optimistic and stay creative -- pivot and be part of our community.
“We’re doing online projects,” such as “Socially Distant Shakespeare,” which will happen at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 27, by doing “Romeo & Juliet” through Facebook Live or on Twitch.
And while The Heath is home to the Improv Mining Company, Koch admitted, “we haven’t quite found the funny in (COVID-19) yet.”
“We’re just brainstorming,” he said. They’re looking at live streaming, virtual projects and new tools for producing things online.
For info, visit https://www.theheathhelena.com/.
Helena Symphony
The Helena Symphony canceled its March 28 Mendelssohn & Rossini Masterworks concert.
“The impact was enormous,” said music director Allan R. Scott.
It involved an audience of 1,500, as well as 120 singers, 78 musicians and four soloists.
They also canceled the April 4 Symphony Kids concert and the Annual Youth Concert April 15, which draws nearly 2,000 students from the region.
Scott estimated that the financial impact of the canceled events is at least $60,000, including not just the symphony, but also musicians who won’t be paid, the venue and other services.
As of last week, the symphony was still planning on a May 2 performance of “Carmen in Concert,” but was also readying Plan B if they need to postpone it to June.
The symphony has not laid off any of its 16 staff, Scott said.
“We have to show the community we are being proactive,” he said.
“When this is all over, the music making and the arts are going to define who we are.”
Scott did a Facebook live broadcast to remind supporters, “that this will be over and we will bounce back and we will be here for this community.”
‘What people want more than ever is what defines who we are, and music is essential. Music is what’s going to heal us.”
Unlike after 9/11, people can’t come together for concerts during the pandemic.
But the symphony is exploring the idea of streaming live solo concerts online.
At this time, the symphony and Carroll College are committed to Symphony Under the Stars going forward July 18.
“We’re going to do everything we can to weather the storm,” Scott said. “Our goal is to be here when it’s over.”
For info visit https://www.helenasymphony.org/.
Holter Museum of Art
As of last week, the Holter Museum of Art closed its doors in response to COVID-19 health advisories.
“We’re trying to get by. Our fundraising efforts are being kicked into overdrive,” said executive director Chris Riccardo.
“This is something we could have never planned for. It’s pretty scary.”
He’s talked with the staff and “we’re going to function as we normally do.”
“We’re trying to really up our social media presence soon, to offer online gallery tours.”
This is a work in progress, so is offering art projects online and possibly art classes.
The Holter is launching a new exhibit,” Alonetogether Virtual Exhibit,” which calls on all artists, poets, writers, creators and makers to show the Holter audience what they’ve been working on during this time of self-quarantine.
The Holter will share photos, songs, and more on its website under #Alonetogether Virtual Exhibit.
Visit the Holter website https://www.holtermuseum.org/ for details.
It’s also in the process of posting visits and interviews with local artists in their studios on the Holter’s social media platforms.
The official ceremony launching the Holter’s Healing Arts program at St. Peter’s Hospital, March 12, was postponed indefinitely. However, the Holter shifted gears Tuesday to provide arts packets to Florence Crittenton clients.
Also postponed was the Holter’s annual KidWorks on March 14, a March 21 gallery talk, and a Tuesday Talks event with author Barry Ferst.
Other events on tap -- the Youth Electrum annual show and the Holter Gala in June -- are currently going forward, but may need to change.
“We don’t want to lose momentum,” said Riccardo. The museum is set and booked with exhibits for the coming year and wants to stay on schedule.
The Holter, along with everyone else, is facing “absolute uncertainty.”
“We’re moving ahead as if this is short term,” Riccardo said. “If not, maybe everything goes virtual.
“We have a permanent collection that really belongs to the community. We’re going to do everything in our power to make sure that the Holter is here for a long time.”
The Myrna Loy
Myrna Loy executive director Krys Holmes is working to keep all her staff employed, she said, and sent out information Monday to help them sign up for emergency unemployment benefits.
“My goal is to not lose people,” she said.
As of last week, she was hoping to open their doors for live performances by mid-summer, but it all depends on what happens with “flattening the curve” of COVID-19 outbreaks.
The Myrna Loy had already taken a financial hit by indefinitely postponing its March 14 Myrna’s Night Out gala, as well as having to cancel its sold out March 19 Dervish show.
The Myrna also lost half the fee for Dervish, since it’s paid up front and is nonrefundable.
Another blow was canceling the spring kids show, which draws about 4,000 students, K-5th grade.
“Our school show is a big part of our arts education funding,” she said.
Altogether, Holmes estimated The Myrna Loy had suffered $80,000 in lost revenue and an additional $10,00 in ticket refunds.
Like other arts groups in town, The Myrna Loy plans to do interim programming.
Coming sometime soon, The Myrna Loy plans to live stream some solo performers or small ensembles, for weekly concerts.
And when they can open their doors, she wants to create “special, outlandish, wonderful events” with local performers “because they’re losing a big part of their livelihood.”
Meanwhile, the national organizations The Myrna Loy collaborates with are lobbying Congress to make sure that any Congressional stimulus packages include relief for arts nonprofits.
“When people go through hard times, that’s when they need the arts the most,” she said.
“This is not just entertainment. Art really feeds the soul and helps us through what we need to go through. Creative thinkers make something out of nothing… “Although,” she joked, “I don’t know anyone who knows how to make toilet paper.”
For info and updates visit, https://themyrnaloy.com/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.