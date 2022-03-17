Court orders more analysis for Iron Mask Planning Area near Townsend

A federal district court has upheld findings made in February by a U.S. magistrate judge regarding the Iron Mask Planning Area of the Elkhorn Mountains, which called for the Bureau of Land Management to complete analysis that would include the impacts of its grazing decisions on wildlife.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters on Monday upheld a Feb. 7 decision by U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan regarding Iron Mask in a suit filed by Native Ecosystems Council and Alliance for the Wild Rockies against John J. Mehlhoff, state director of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), in which the plaintiffs challenged vegetation and grazing decisions.

Watters upheld all of Cavan’s findings, except for a 180-day deadline to complete the National Environmental Policy Act analysis.

“Given the obstacles currently facing the BLM Field Office and the arguments set for by Defendants, the Court is convinced that a timeline in this matter would do more harm than good,” Watters wrote.

Iron Mask is made up of 124.933 acres in the Upper Missouri Watershed Basin near Townsend. The BLM administers 26,235 of those acres. The BLM issued a final environmental assessment and final grazing decision in 2015 and 2016 and were challenged by the plaintiffs.

The 2016 decision authorized building fencing and water developments and established terms and conditions for grazing use. In 2019, the BLM released a supplemental assessment and the plaintiffs challenged that and the BLM withdrew the decision, according to court documents.

In 2020, the BLM issued a grazing decision authorizing grazing terms and construction of new fencing, water developments and enclosure around a wet meadow area. Upon the plaintiffs’ request, the BLM withdrew portions of the decision.

In the present decision, the plaintiffs argue the 2016 and 2020 grazing decisions were tied to the earlier reports that were found unlawful and they say portions of the 2020 grazing decision violate NEPA because they rely on the same analysis the court has already found invalid.

The plaintiffs, in a news release, say the court’s most recent order mandates more analysis as required by NEPA before it can allow grazing and requires the agency to analyze if the agency-installed fences and water developments for cattle grazing should be removed.

"This is an important victory," Mike Garrity, Alliance for the Wild Rockies executive director, said in a news release.

He said the order means if the BLM wants to reconsider plans to graze cattle in this wildlife management area, it must analyze the cumulative effects grazing, fences and water developments for cattle will have on wildlife.

“Considering this is land federal taxpayers specifically bought for wildlife habitat, the decision is more than justified and we’re happy to see the court’s decision," Garrity said.

He said fences present many hazards to wildlife, not the least is from entanglement and by blocking movement.

The BLM said it disputed some of the plaintiffs‘ characterizations of the ruling.

“For instance, the court did not find that our range improvements were done illegally and declined the plaintiff’s request to order us to remove water tanks and fences,” a BLM spokesman said in an email. “We are giving further consideration to some of the other issues that were raised in the lawsuit through our broader rangeland health assessment on which we are actively working.”

