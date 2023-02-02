The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has denied the Montana Department of Revenue’s motion to stay court action pending appeal in a case brought against it by the developer of the Yellowstone Club who is suing the state for nearly $700 million for forcing him into involuntary bankruptcy.

Circuit Judges Richard R. Clifton and Gabriel P. Sanchez denied the motion Jan. 27 without prejudice, meaning the plaintiffs’ case against the state can proceed.

"The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals denied the state's stay motion which was an attempt by the state to stop me from collecting damages in my ($700 million) complaint,” Tim Blixseth said in an email, adding his attorneys will begin preparation for that trial.

“We will depose past and present elected and appointed state officials, lawyers, and state employees as well as numerous others,” he said.

The state declined comment.

There has been more than a decade of legal wrangling between Blisexth and the state of Montana. Blixseth claims he incurred hundreds of millions of dollars in damages when the state filed a petition in 2011 to force him into involuntary bankruptcy.

In June, a U.S. bankruptcy judge upheld court decisions that the state of Montana lacked legal standing to file the involuntary bankruptcy petition.

He sued the state and is seeking a jury trial and arguing for damages from Montana because he was forced to sell resorts and other properties, including an airplane and a yacht, at financial losses to fund his legal battles. He's also seeking hundreds of millions in damages for lost financial opportunities.

The Yellowstone Club, a private ski and golf resort in Big Sky founded by Blixseth in 1997, filed for bankruptcy in 2008. Blixseth was accused of pocketing much of a $375 million loan to the resort and later gave up control of the enterprise to his ex-wife during their 2008 divorce.

The club is now under new ownership and has emerged from bankruptcy.

The Montana Department of Revenue had audited Blixseth and in 2009 said he owed $56.8 million in taxes, penalties and interest arising from eight audit issues, court documents stated.