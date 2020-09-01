 Skip to main content
Court blocks Helena mayor, commissioners' recall petitions
Court blocks Helena mayor, commissioners' recall petitions

Montana's First District Court granted the city of Helena's request to block three petitions Tuesday attempting to trigger recall elections of Mayor Wilmot Collins and City Commissioners Andres Haladay and Heather O'Loughlin.

Deputy City Attorney Erik Coate argued in his closing that the six allegations made in each recall petition are false.

The petitions alleged the three city leaders committed official misconduct and violated Montana's constitution when the city commission extended a contract to former interim City Manager Melinda Reed during a March 9 meeting.

"With these false statements, the court must issue an injunction precluding the county from accepting the recall petitions for filing and issuing an injunction precluding the county from holding a recall election," Coate said in his closing arguments. "We can't put these before the electorate, these false statements."

District Court Judge Mike Menahan agreed, calling the petitions "demonstrably not true."

This story will be updated.

