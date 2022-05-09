Court action delayed for East Helena brothers accused in Capitol breach

A pre-trial meeting was delayed Monday until Aug. 4 for two East Helena brothers facing charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection upon the Capitol in Washington, D.C., saying more time was needed “to review the Government's voluminous discovery” and all parties' needed more time for plea negotiations.

U.S. District of Columbia District Judge Timothy J. Kelly approved the request from the attorneys to move the conference for Jerod and Joshua Hughes.

Also on Monday, Kelly denied a request by Jerod Hughes to dismiss one of the counts against him, in which Hughes said his alleged conduct that day did not impair an official proceeding, however, Kelly said there is precedent that says otherwise and dismissed the request.

Jerod Hughes’ attorney, Jonathan Zucker, made the motion to delay Monday’s status conference, stating: “There has been a large discovery disclosure including multiple hours of recorded materials that defense counsel have not had an opportunity to review.”

He said it could take weeks, if not months, to review the most recent information.

"All sides are interested in pursuing a negotiated disposition in this case and anticipate there is a good likelihood that an agreement will be reached," Zucker wrote Monday.

The brothers have waived their right to a speedy trial.

They were part of a group of rioters who broke open windows and doors to get into the Capitol, according to federal court documents. They initially were incarcerated in early 2021, pleaded not guilty and released from custody in April pending trial, on their own recognizance.

Jerod and Joshua Hughes are now charged with nine counts that include civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; destruction of government property and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining on the floor of Congress; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of supporters for then-President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol to contest the Electoral College vote being certified that would name Democrat Joe Biden as president instead of Trump. At least nine people who were there died during and after the rioting. A House panel is looking into the attack.

Nearly 800 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 250 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

The prosecution has said the Hughes brothers placed themselves at the “tip of the spear” on Jan. 6, 2021, “actively engaged in the destruction of government property,” harassed and interfered with Capitol police and obstructed a joint session of Congress.

Federal authorities said the brothers were allegedly among the first 10 rioters to enter the Capitol building and found their way to the Senate floor.

Palmer Hoovestal, a Helena attorney representing Joshua Hughes, has said the Hughes brothers have no association with political groups of any kind and have never before attended a rally for Trump. But when the president called “all patriots” to Washington, they decided to attend and then go sightseeing.

Hoovestal said in an earlier interview the Hughes brothers had attended the Trump speech, had lunch at a taco shop, and then went to the Capitol. They got to the front of the line, entered through a window someone else broke, walked around inside the Capitol for 10-15 minutes and left. He said they were not destructive.

He said they are not members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group.

Jerod and Joshua Hughes came to the Helena Police Department on Jan. 11, 2021, after seeing themselves in news coverage of the attack, believing they were wanted by the FBI. An FBI special agent arrived shortly thereafter to interview them. Joshua Hughes was 37 at the time of his arrest and Jerod Hughes was 36.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

