County's rural fire council helped with Denton blaze

The Lewis and Clark Rural Fire Council sent firefighters and equipment last week to help in Denton with a fire that destroyed homes and businesses, a fire official said.
The council, responding to a mutual aid request, sent four Type-6 engines, two water tenders and a command vehicle, said Rocky Infanger, fire chief with the Wolf Creek/Craig Fire Service Area.
He said West Valley sent four firefighters, East Valley and Birdseye each sent three, Montana City sent two, and Baxendale sent one. Infanger was the task force leader.
They committed to help for 24 hours, arrived Dec. 1 and worked through the evening of Dec. 2, he said.
“It was pretty devastating,” Infanger said. “We have large wildland fires all the time, but to have that kind of destruction in an open area was pretty dramatic.”
He said the crew helped with tasks at farms and helped to bring down fire-damaged structures. He said they also did some work on a bridge that was burned out.
Infanger said the Lewis and Clark rural units received the request for help from Denton around 2 p.m. and were on the road within a couple hours.
The city of Helena said Saturday it sent four firefighters and a vehicle to help with the Denton blaze.
The 10,644-acre West Wind fire in Fergus County burned 25 homes, 18 secondary structures and six commercial buildings, according to the state Department of Natural Resources County Assist Team. The cause has been listed as a downed power line. The fire started just off Highway 81 west of Denton around midnight Tuesday, officials said.
The Helena engine, along with the task force, fought fires in and around structures in Denton. At times the fire crews were moving from house to house fighting structure fires then circling back to check for reignition.
After 24 hours, the Helena firefighters were released.
Photos: Resiliency and devastation as Denton recovers from the West Wind Fire
Summer Allen and her son dig through the remains of Marion Wombach's home destroyed by the West Wind fire in Denton on Friday. Allen, who lives down the street, is the secretary at Denton Public School and the caretaker for the 96-year-old veteran who lost his home.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
The West Wind Fire burned through the town of Denton earlier this week leaving 25 residences in the area destroyed in its wake.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
The remains of the Denton grain elevator continue to burn as locals talk with a Northwestern Energy official on Friday in the central Montana town.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Firefighters continue to extinguish spot fires near the grain elevators in Denton on Friday.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Very little remains of the Highway 81 bridge over Wolf Creek west of Denton after the West Wind Fire burned through the community on Wednesday.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Summer Allen holds an unopened Christmas card found in the remains of Marion Wombach's destroyed home in Denton on Friday.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
The owners of the Denton grain elevator talk as the remains of the elevator continues to burn in the central Montana town on Friday.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Firefighters and volunteers inspect a leaking propane tank on Friday in Denton.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Summer Allen, left, wipes tears away as she talks with Gov. Greg Gianforte, right, about the resiliency of the Denton community on Friday.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
A pile of burned Tonka trucks in the remains of a home destroyed by the West Wind Fire in Denton on Friday.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
The remains of a house burned by the West Wind Fire in Denton on Friday.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
A washer and dryer sit among the remains of a home that was destroyed by the West Wind Fire in Denton on Friday.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Firefighters look for hot spots around a home that was destroyed by the West Wind Fire in Denton on Friday.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
The remains of a house burned by the West Wind Fire in Denton on Friday.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Firefighters walk down an alley in Denton on Friday as they were clearing burned hazard trees.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
The remains of a house burned by the West Wind fire in Denton on Friday.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Firefighters continue to extinguish spot fires near the grain elevators in Denton on Friday.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Joel Barber, mayor of Denton, talks about the West Wind fire's impact on the community in the Shade Tree Cafe on Friday in Denton.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Northwestern Energy technicians auger a hole for a new power pole in Denton on Friday morning.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
A house, destroyed by the West Wind Fire, smolders in Denton on Friday morning.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Firefighters deploy from the Denton City Park on Friday morning to mop up the West Wind Fire that burned through the town on Wednesday.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Firefighters deploy from the Denton City Park on Friday morning to mop up the West Wind Fire that burned through the town on Wednesday.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Firefighters deploy from the Denton City Park on Friday morning to mop up the West Wind Fire that burned through the town on Wednesday.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Ringneck pheasants scurry across burned agricultural land outside Denton on Friday morning.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
A ditch smolders Friday morning west of Denton near the start of the West Wind Fire.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
