County's rural fire council helped with Denton blaze

The Lewis and Clark Rural Fire Council sent firefighters and equipment last week to help in Denton with a fire that destroyed homes and businesses, a fire official said.

The council, responding to a mutual aid request, sent four Type-6 engines, two water tenders and a command vehicle, said Rocky Infanger, fire chief with the Wolf Creek/Craig Fire Service Area.

He said West Valley sent four firefighters, East Valley and Birdseye each sent three, Montana City sent two, and Baxendale sent one. Infanger was the task force leader.

They committed to help for 24 hours, arrived Dec. 1 and worked through the evening of Dec. 2, he said.

“It was pretty devastating,” Infanger said. “We have large wildland fires all the time, but to have that kind of destruction in an open area was pretty dramatic.”

He said the crew helped with tasks at farms and helped to bring down fire-damaged structures. He said they also did some work on a bridge that was burned out.

Infanger said the Lewis and Clark rural units received the request for help from Denton around 2 p.m. and were on the road within a couple hours.

The city of Helena said Saturday it sent four firefighters and a vehicle to help with the Denton blaze.

The 10,644-acre West Wind fire in Fergus County burned 25 homes, 18 secondary structures and six commercial buildings, according to the state Department of Natural Resources County Assist Team. The cause has been listed as a downed power line. The fire started just off Highway 81 west of Denton around midnight Tuesday, officials said.

The Helena engine, along with the task force, fought fires in and around structures in Denton. At times the fire crews were moving from house to house fighting structure fires then circling back to check for reignition.

After 24 hours, the Helena firefighters were released.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

