County warns public to be wary of possible fake vaccination events

Lewis and Clark Public Health is warning the community that some online listings for COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the county may not be legitimate.

Links to legitimate clinics hosted by the county health department are posted on the COVID-19 Hub, county officials said Tuesday. They warned the public to think twice about other events listed on Eventbrite offering the COVID-19 vaccine in Lewis and Clark County.

Those looking for tickets should be wary of giving personal information to anyone offering COVID-19 vaccinations through non-sanctioned entities.

Damian Boudreau, public information officer with Lewis and Clark Public Health, said he noticed what appeared to be a fake vaccination clinic in the county was posted on Eventbrite, and asked for it to be removed.

He said the event did not appear to be real, did not offer details and had the word "vaccine" spelled wrong. It also stated it was sold out.

He said he did not know the motive of whoever posted it.

"We just wanted to warn people, we don’t know what they would be asking," he said. "The truth is, it doesn’t look legitimate."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}