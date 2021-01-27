County warns public to be wary of possible fake vaccination events

Lewis and Clark Public Health is warning the community that some online listings for COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the county may not be legitimate.
Links to legitimate clinics hosted by the county health department are posted on the COVID-19 Hub, county officials said Tuesday. They warned the public to think twice about other events listed on Eventbrite offering the COVID-19 vaccine in Lewis and Clark County.
Those looking for tickets should be wary of giving personal information to anyone offering COVID-19 vaccinations through non-sanctioned entities.
Damian Boudreau, public information officer with Lewis and Clark Public Health, said he noticed what appeared to be a fake vaccination clinic in the county was posted on Eventbrite, and asked for it to be removed.
He said the event did not appear to be real, did not offer details and had the word "vaccine" spelled wrong. It also stated it was sold out.
He said he did not know the motive of whoever posted it.
"We just wanted to warn people, we don’t know what they would be asking," he said. "The truth is, it doesn’t look legitimate."
County health officials said their COVID-19 vaccination clinics are being held from 1-6 p.m. and events hosted on Eventbrite outside of those hours are not legitimate.
“Our No. 1 goal is to make vaccine available to the community in a safe and transparent manner,” Drenda Niemann, health officer at Lewis and Clark Public Health, said in an email. “If something seems misleading about an event – like the hours are different than what you’ve heard, or there is little to no information about the event – please don’t proceed.”
People who believe they may have visited or given information to a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination event should report it to Eventbrite and local police non-emergency dispatch at 457-8866. People with questions can call Lewis and Clark Public Health at 406-457-8900.
All links for vaccine events hosted by Lewis and Clark Public Health and partners are posted at the COVID-19 Hub at https://rb.gy/mfizdq. Registration links are posted on the Thursday before events go live on Friday mornings.
For the most current available data on local COVID-19 cases, view the Local COVID-19 Decision Making Dashboard at https://rb.gy/ceig5q.
Montana reported Wednesday that 86,197 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given. The state said 18,686 have been fully immunized.
The state reports 5,523 doses have been given in Lewis and Clark County and 874 people have been fully immunized. There have been 858 doses given in Jefferson County and 169 people have been fully immunized. Broadwater County has given 186 doses and 28 people have been fully immunized. Deer Lodge County has given 897 doses and 138 people have been fully immunized.