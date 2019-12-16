The Lewis and Clark County Commission is set to vote Tuesday on a 160-acre subdivision in the north Helena Valley.
The subdivision, which would have 40 lots, is located east of Collins Drive and South of Fantasy Road and is owned by Steve Utick, Bob Utick and Jennifer Utick. They purchased the land last summer and are now looking to turn it into the Grand Vista Estates subdivision.
"One of the biggest issues in Lewis and Clark County is that most housing is on really small lots," Steve said.
The Uticks believe this subdivision would help address the market for bigger lots.
“The thing is, community development is not spurring people moving here, people moving here is spurring community development,” Steve said.
Of the lots, 28 will be on five acres and the remaining 12 will be on 2.5 acres. The subdivision will not include a homeowners association, and covenants will not restrict the style of construction.
“Many people look for a rural setting because it does come with that little bit of latitude,” Bob said.
The Utick family has a history in the northeast Helena Valley. Steve lives on the east end of Fantasy Road. Bob said the family used to own everything east of Collins for approximately two miles. Additionally, they've developed other subdivisions in the immediate area, such as Valley View Heights.
Grand Vista would be one of the bigger subdivisions in the northeast valley, according to county land use planner Lindsay Morgan. If the preliminary plan is approved, the Uticks would have up to three years to meet the requirements for final approval. However, Steve said their goal is for it to not take nearly as long and they hope to roll out one phase per year on the development starting this spring.
Morgan said all plans like this one are subject to a list of county regulations during both stages of the approval process. The county's growth policy largely guides regulations in rural areas like this site. The plan cannot move forward without all of its parts. In fact, the application for Grand Vista was sent back once previously, but the Uticks corrected the error and resubmitted the plan.
Preliminary approval of the plan was delayed from a previous meeting due to significant public comment on the matter. Several nearby residents spoke against a new subdivision in their area. Those commenting on the project have raised concerns over water, wildlife, increased traffic and maintaining the rural character of the area.
However, the commission cannot deny the plan simply because other residents don't like it. There would have to be a regulatory reason why the plan can't move forward, according to Morgan.
Currently, there doesn't appear to be any regulatory issue with this particular development plan.
Morgan said many of the issues brought forward in public comment would be addressed in the interim between preliminary and final approval. This includes things such as the capacity of Collins Drive. The developer would have to pay a portion of the costs for a comprehensive traffic study to be done on the main roads. If the road hit the 401 daily trips threshold, the county would be obligated to hold it to a paved standard. Currently, the road is gravel, but 40 new homes in the area would significantly increase the number of daily trips.
There are also several minor bumps the Uticks might run into while dealing with the county's regulations. But the issue that arose in the majority of the public comments was related to well water in the area.
Bob said he believes it's important for the county commission to listen to the experts.
In the fall of 2018, the Lewis and Clark County Water Quality Protection District launched a study of water in the northeast valley.
The study followed concerns from area residents over the availability of water and future development and compares current hydrological data with historic information. If concerns did arise over depleted water, the district could then decide whether to ask the state of Montana to designate the area as a controlled groundwater district, which would prevent or limit new appropriations of water to protect current water rights.
In public meetings and in written responses, several residents have questioned what the installation of new wells will mean for current homeowners.
“Groundwater is a longstanding issue in this area and has been well documented by qualified experts in the past,” wrote area residents Mark and Annette Williams. “Five wells north of phase one have depths exceeding 400 feet. Is there adequate water for development of 2.5 and 4+ acre parcels? What redress will current land owners have when wells on the proposed subdivision draw down existing wells making our properties worthless?”
James Swierc, hydrologist with the county, has presented findings from the study to residents and officials considering Grand Vista Estates. The 40 lots in the subdivision will require individual wells and septic systems. Based on proximity to the main Helena Valley Irrigation Canal that recharges adjacent groundwater, well depth will vary across the property.
Although no historic data specific to the Grand Vista property exists, data is available for wells on adjacent properties. Swierc used well data from reports generated in 2006 and 2012 by the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology and compared that to data collected at 10 wells over the last year.
Nine of the 10 wells showed no change over the last 25 years, Swierc said. One well has dropped by about a foot each year, he said, which speaks to the variability of the area.
“What’s difficult are the inherent unknowns in the subsurface,” he said.
Due to the many uncertainties involved in assessing groundwater, geologic formations and what that means once a driller punches a well, Swierc describes the study and any recommendations that come from it as an analysis of risk, particularly when it comes to the depth of wells.
“Based on the information presented, there appears to be sufficient groundwater for the development; however, there is still risk of groundwater depletion from the increased well density for the area after development is completed,” according to a memo prepared by Swierc.
A well drilled shallow into clay is more risky that a well drilled 400 feet or more into bedrock and the generally more stable aquifer, he said.
“While there will be variability in aquifer properties across the development, it is recommended that wells be installed as deep as practical to help ensure sufficient groundwater is available, and to limit potential contamination of the well from near surface sources,” the memo says. “For the majority of the development, well installation depths are recommended into the bedrock beneath the clay-rich Climbing Arrow Formation deposits.”
The Uticks do not believe all wells would need to be drilled to bedrock. They noted that current well depths vary in the area, but that often when they hear complaints about water availability, it is due to equipment, such as an undersized pump, rather than a true lack of water.
When drilling wells, Bob felt it is important to listen to drillers and go deeper when recommended to ensure long-term water supply.
This story has been updated to include the name of the third Utick developing Grand View Estates.
Ah, "a rural setting." More like windswept, treeless, flat sprawl with no infrastructure. While many cities are re-zoning to allow for subdivided in-town lots, Helena goes the other direction - against all climate change wisdom.
That area was a subject of a multi year Controlled Groundwater study about 10 years ago. There was quite a bit of concern and comments voiced at that time. And I believe that portion of Collins and Fantasy are part of the North Hills RID.
Any new subdivision should have enforceable covenants that specify the types of dwellings/buildings allowed. The subdivision between Collins and the upper part of Glass has some really trashy places, as the covenants were unenforced.
