County to lift all COVID restrictions except mask mandate Friday

Lewis and Clark County will lift all local COVID-19 restrictions except for its mask mandate on Friday.
In December, the Lewis and Clark City-County Board of Health adopted the COVID-19 Emergency Rules and Regulations. The rules and regulations include six criteria, each with a weighted factor, culminating in an overall score.
The calculated score is used to trigger restrictions outlined in the emergency rules, which include the number of attendees at events, capacity limits at certain establishments in the county, and limits on operating hours for those establishments.
Based on the two-week score of 13.5 calculated on Thursday, all county restrictions except the mask mandate will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
"Several really important criteria have a score of zero," Lewis and Clark County Health Officer Drenda Niemann said in an interview Thursday.
The county's health care system capacity remains high, resulting in a low score, with Lewis and Clark Public Health's website reporting a single COVID-19 hospitalization as of Thursday.
Also, Niemann said community compliance, another heavily weighted criterion, has been steady. According to LCPH, less than 10 noncompliance complaints have been submitted a week for the last two weeks.
"Overall, the situation looks good," Niemann said, but cautioned that with the current percentage of county residents vaccinated and the more contagious United Kingdom variant knocking on the county's doorstep, "it's not time to party."
"We can't turn this into Fort Lauderdale spring break," she said.
Three cases of the UK variant of COVID-19 were identified in Gallatin County in early March.
"It should not come as a surprise that a variant strain of the virus is in Montana," Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley said in a statement at the time. "Well over 40 other states have identified the virus, so it stands to reason that it is in Montana as well. This is a good reminder that this pandemic is not over and the importance of everyone doing all they can to help us slow down transmission."
Face coverings are still required in Lewis and Clark County for all individuals over the age of 5 in any indoor spaces open to the public and some outdoor public spaces where physical distancing cannot be maintained. This mandate will continue during the pandemic until the end of the emergency declaration, or the Emergency Rules and Regulations are repealed by the Board of Health.
What will really help life return to some semblance of normal is the county's vaccination rate. The more county residents who get vaccinated, the better.
"What I'm anticipating, what I'm hoping for is 70% (vaccination rate) will get us to the point where we don't have to rely so heavily on mitigation strategies like masking and distancing," Niemann said. "Until we reach mass protection with vaccine, we have to keep doing these things we know work."
LCPH estimates that should the vaccine supply distribution remain steady, the county could reach that 70% mark by mid-June.
As of noon Thursday, 23,227 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to county residents and health care workers. More than 14,300 have received their initial dose, while about 8,900 have received a second dose.
LCPH estimates as of March 7, only 25% of all eligible persons in the county received a first dose.