County to lift all COVID restrictions except mask mandate Friday

"Overall, the situation looks good," Niemann said, but cautioned that with the current percentage of county residents vaccinated and the more contagious United Kingdom variant knocking on the county's doorstep, "it's not time to party."

"We can't turn this into Fort Lauderdale spring break," she said.

Three cases of the UK variant of COVID-19 were identified in Gallatin County in early March.

"It should not come as a surprise that a variant strain of the virus is in Montana," Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley said in a statement at the time. "Well over 40 other states have identified the virus, so it stands to reason that it is in Montana as well. This is a good reminder that this pandemic is not over and the importance of everyone doing all they can to help us slow down transmission."

Face coverings are still required in Lewis and Clark County for all individuals over the age of 5 in any indoor spaces open to the public and some outdoor public spaces where physical distancing cannot be maintained. This mandate will continue during the pandemic until the end of the emergency declaration, or the Emergency Rules and Regulations are repealed by the Board of Health.