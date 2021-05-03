County to hold services for indigent or abandoned residents

The coroner’s division of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office will have services at 10 a.m. May 12 for for 14 indigent or abandoned county residents.

These people died in 2020 and 2021, and will be laid to rest at the Lewis and Clark Cemetery (Potter’s Field), at 5655 McHugh Lane. The public may attend.

Services will be held for: Mary Ellen Holida, 76; John Allen Turnage, 54; Dorothy Johnson, 70; Peter Franklin Johnson, 80; Antonio Dipasquale, 55; James Hartfield, 50; Jerry Lee Ayers, 51; James Leon Allen, 71; Andrew Clark Day, 60; Michael James Rutherford, 59; Robert Norman Pointon, 70; Gary Lee Bennett, 64; Robert Lyle Black, 68 and Paul Price Jr., 68.

The county contracts with funeral homes to cremate those who do not have legal next of kin to help pay for cremation. The ashes will not be buried for one year in case family members come forward to reimburse the county for the cost of the cremation.

The ashes are placed in a marked grave.

For more information, call 442-7398.

