County solicits applicants for newly minted zoning advisory panel

The Lewis and Clark County Board of Commissioners is seeking applicants for its recently approved 12-member zoning advisory panel.
The county commission approved hotly contested zoning regulations Thursday, then subsequently approved a resolution establishing the panel that will examine potential alternatives to some of the more contentious new zoning regulations.
Those interested in applying for a position on the panel have until Dec. 14 to submit an application.
Each appointment to the panel will be for approximately 12 months, with dissolution to occur by Jan. 15, 2022, unless the county commissioners approve an extension.
The panel will be tasked with providing recommendations on regulations for the approved urban and suburban residential mixed-use zone districts, as well as options or alternative approaches to the temporarily deferred 10-acre minimum lot size and density parameters for the rural residential mixed-use zone district.
Support Local Journalism
The plan is to fill out the panel with individuals representing the industries of real estate, development, fire services, affordable housing, banking and conservation land trusts. The commission also hopes to fill some of the 12 voting member seats with representatives of the Helena Valley Flood Committee and the city-county consolidated planning board.
Further, the county commission is accepting applications from current residents of the existing part-1 and part-2 zoned areas.
The panel member selection process will follow the county commission’s current process for solicitation and appointment of members to other boards and committees. The application for the voting member categories should be submitted to APPOINTMENTS, Board of County Commissioners, Lewis & Clark County, 316 N. Park Ave., Rm. 345, Helena, MT 59623, or via email at bocc@lccountymt.gov.
Applications must be received by 4:30 pm on Dec. 14. The county commissioners will consider the applications and appoint the 12 voting members at the Dec. 22 regular commission meeting.
An additional four non-voting members of the Lewis and Clark County Planning Department will be selected to serve on the panel, as well as a non-voting moderator. Other members could be seated on a non-voting, ad hoc basis as specific issues arise.
The county commissioners also approved up to $100,000 to support the panel. The money can be used to compensate the moderator, as well as seek professional assistance for targeted studies such as urban infrastructure, water and roads analyses as needed by the panel and authorized by the county commission.
More information regarding the panel or submitting an application can be found at the county's website or by contacting the Planning Department over the phone at 406-447-8374 or via email planning@lccountymt.gov.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.