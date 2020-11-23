County solicits applicants for newly minted zoning advisory panel

Further, the county commission is accepting applications from current residents of the existing part-1 and part-2 zoned areas.

The panel member selection process will follow the county commission’s current process for solicitation and appointment of members to other boards and committees. The application for the voting member categories should be submitted to APPOINTMENTS, Board of County Commissioners, Lewis & Clark County, 316 N. Park Ave., Rm. 345, Helena, MT 59623, or via email at bocc@lccountymt.gov.

Applications must be received by 4:30 pm on Dec. 14. The county commissioners will consider the applications and appoint the 12 voting members at the Dec. 22 regular commission meeting.

An additional four non-voting members of the Lewis and Clark County Planning Department will be selected to serve on the panel, as well as a non-voting moderator. Other members could be seated on a non-voting, ad hoc basis as specific issues arise.

The county commissioners also approved up to $100,000 to support the panel. The money can be used to compensate the moderator, as well as seek professional assistance for targeted studies such as urban infrastructure, water and roads analyses as needed by the panel and authorized by the county commission.

More information regarding the panel or submitting an application can be found at the county's website or by contacting the Planning Department over the phone at 406-447-8374 or via email planning@lccountymt.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0