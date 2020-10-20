County sees record 39 new virus cases as St. Peter's prepares for surge

As the daily number of new COVID-19 cases spikes to record levels in Lewis and Clark County, local authorities and health care providers continue to prepare for a potential overrun of the county's health care system.

Lewis and Clark Public Health announced 39 new local cases Monday alone, and the county's Health Officer Drenda Niemann said that number is most likely underreported due to the delay in the reporting system.

Niemann said her staff is "stretched thin" to the point that they are unable to contact and isolate known contacts of infected persons within 24 hours, an important goal in containing the spread of the virus that has claimed the lives of more than 250 people in Montana and five in Lewis and Clark County to date.

She said that large, unauthorized events held within the county continue to exacerbate the problem, and that the past week's major uptick in new cases in the county most likely correlates with the Oct. 3 "Let Freedom Ring" concert in the Helena Valley.

She said organizers of that concert submitted a plan that was approved by the health department but ultimately not followed.

"It's a difficult thing for us to pinpoint," Niemann said. "It's probable, but unfortunately it's not exact."