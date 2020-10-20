County sees record 39 new virus cases as St. Peter's prepares for surge

As the daily number of new COVID-19 cases spikes to record levels in Lewis and Clark County, local authorities and health care providers continue to prepare for a potential overrun of the county's health care system.
Lewis and Clark Public Health announced 39 new local cases Monday alone, and the county's Health Officer Drenda Niemann said that number is most likely underreported due to the delay in the reporting system.
Niemann said her staff is "stretched thin" to the point that they are unable to contact and isolate known contacts of infected persons within 24 hours, an important goal in containing the spread of the virus that has claimed the lives of more than 250 people in Montana and five in Lewis and Clark County to date.
She said that large, unauthorized events held within the county continue to exacerbate the problem, and that the past week's major uptick in new cases in the county most likely correlates with the Oct. 3 "Let Freedom Ring" concert in the Helena Valley.
She said organizers of that concert submitted a plan that was approved by the health department but ultimately not followed.
"It's a difficult thing for us to pinpoint," Niemann said. "It's probable, but unfortunately it's not exact."
The health department's plan to hire some 40 additional contact tracers has not been as effective as officials had hoped, and Niemann said her department is still in need of additional employees.
With local contact tracing capacity being exceeded and the upcoming Legislature session looming on the horizon, Niemann said she has serious concerns for her community, especially if legislators allow for in-person public participation.
"That would be a nightmare for us," she said. "That is a recipe for disaster when it comes to a virus."
During Gov. Steve Bullock's COVID-19 briefing Tuesday morning, St. Peter's Health emergency room nurse Charlotte Skinner said Montana hospitals, including St. Peter's Health, are "reaching a breaking point."
As of Oct. 7, more than 60% of hospital beds and intensive care unit beds statewide were occupied.
Skinner pleaded during the press conference for Montanans to stop politicizing the science-backed mandates such as the governor's mask mandate.
"I’m asking you to stop segregating yourselves into maskers and anti-maskers and to stand with us on the common ground of science and evidence, which is clearly telling us that masking works," Skinner said.
Hospital spokeswoman Kathryn Gallagher said in an email Tuesday that St. Peter's Health leadership has been planning for the past seven months for surge capacity and an expansion of its intensive care unit.
"We have not implemented our surge plans at this point, but with the significant, concerning number of cases we've added in Lewis and Clark County in the past week and our five-county service area, we are preparing to implement our surge plans at any time," Gallagher said in the email.
She added that one of the hospital's largest challenges presently is a shortage of staff.
"Widespread disease prevalence in the community means that our staff are more likely to be exposed to COVID-19 in the community and be required to quarantine (at best) or fall ill (at worst)," she said. "These are immediate, unexpected absences that can significantly impact staffing in impacted areas."
In an interview following Tuesday's press conference, Skinner, the ER nurse, said that while she was not a part of internal surge capacity planning, she believes "no stone was left unturned."
When asked how close the local health care provider was to implementing surge plans, including the use of a temporary structure to house new patients, Skinner said it is very close.
"It feels closer and closer every day," she said. "But we do have a plan in place, and we are tentatively hopeful that our community can rally."
Local leaders and health officials have begged community members to abide by guidelines from the outset. Those cries for personal responsibility have gone unheeded by a large contingent of the population.
Niemann said events continue to be a major concern in addition to the growing resistance to the mask mandate and advice as simple as not going to work sick.
Niemann also said that up until recently, her office has been focused on assisting local businesses with compliance, but now the health department is shoring up its enforcement process and getting the county attorney's office and local law enforcement more involved.
"That way we can focus on those who aren't compliant instead of issuing a blanket order," Niemann said.
Still, Skinner said the pandemic politics play no role in the day-to-day lives of front-line health care workers such as herself.
"We are all very nervous about what (an increased surge in cases) will look like," she said. "But as health care workers, we put our heads down and do."
