County seeks state speed-limit review of Canyon Ferry Road

The Lewis and Clark County Commissioners approved Tuesday sending a formal request to Montana Department of Transportation to do a traffic evaluation and speed study of Canyon Ferry Road, citing the recent traffic fatality of a 10-year-old girl.

The letter, signed by the three commissioners and addressed to MDT Director Malcom "Mack" Long, requested the department "complete a traffic evaluation and speed study to review the speed limit" of Canyon Ferry Road between its intersection with Lake Helena Drive to "the top of the hill going east and then ending at Hart Lane."

The letter cites "a recent and unfortunate accident that resulted in a fatality" and "an increase in new subdivisions and residential growth over the last several years."

The speed limit is currently 60 mph, and the letter further noted the road now has "numerous approaches that intersect the road for access into the new developed areas."

"It is important to evaluate this speed and other traffic improvement elements, such as two-way left turn lanes and deceleration lanes that may help with the increased traffic and transportation safety measures for this road," the letter states.

Copied on the letter were MDT Great Falls District Traffic Engineer Zach Moeller and Lewis and Clark County Public Works Director Jenny Chambers.

The letter made no mention of pedestrian safety but alluded to the death of 10-year-old Helena girl Addalyn Rose Selvig, who died June 9 on Canyon Ferry Road when a pickup truck swerved off the roadway to avoid hitting another vehicle, striking Selvig as she stood by her bicycle.

A donation account benefiting the Selvig's family has been set up through Valley Bank. Meals are being provided through a Meal Train account at https://bit.ly/3MRo4As.

This story will be updated.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.