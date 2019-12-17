Lewis and Clark County is seeking public input from Helena Valley residents this week at two public meetings about zoning.
The meetings are set to take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Montana WILD, 2668 Broadwater Avenue, and the same time Thursday at Tri-Lakes Fire Station, 3200 Spokane Creek Road. The meetings are the next step in a nearly two-year-long project for the county's Community Development and Planning Director Peter Italiano and and planner GregMcNally.
"About a year and a half to two years ago, the county commission asked Greg and I to address five key issues with zoning in the Helena Valley," Italiano said. "We obviously wanted public involvement in this process."
Italiano said the valley is going to continue growing, which will result in a shortage of access to certain services. The five key issues the county identified are roads, fire protection, flooding, water and waste water. Italiano said he has heard these concerns echoed by many who live in the Helena Valley. For the past year, Italiano has been canvassing the community and talking with people such as ranchers who own large parcels in the area.
"We're looking to facilitate growth where there are the least amount of constraints on these key issues," McNally said.
Though McNally and Italiano have been working on this for nearly two years, the process of zoning in parts of the Helena Valley dates back to the early 2000s. Italiano said the guidance for their plan is largely dictated by the county's growth policy, which was approved in March 2016. They've also worked to make their plan compatible with growth by the city of Helena.
Italiano said areas of grown have been broken down into areas that are urban, suburban and rural. Areas west of town as far as Priest Pass Road have been marked as low density residential with potentially large lot sizes.
Meanwhile, areas of the north, northeast and east Helena Valley are largely marked as rural growth population areas. Italiano said that during his discussion with residents of that area, many expressed that density of the population should be a major focus when zoning. "Protecting that agrarian lifestyle" is very important to them, according to Italiano.
Italiano said they're hoping for more detailed comments at the upcoming meetings. They will also have an interactive map that can pull up zoning information about any individual parcel of land in the valley.
"My concern is making sure we get it right," Italiano said.
Two additional public meetings will be held to gather public comment in January. Italiano said he believes the county commission would prefer to approve a final plan sometime in 2020.
"We wanna make sure we hear from folks," McNally said. "We can't make it successful unless we hear from the residents of our county."
