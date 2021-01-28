County relaxes event restrictions and extends hours for bars, restaurants, casinos

The Lewis and Clark City-County Board of Health on Thursday amended its COVID-19 rules and regulations to extend hours of operations for bars, restaurants and casinos and increase the number of people allowed at events without an approved health plan.
Effective immediately, bars, restaurants and casinos in Lewis and Clark County can remain open between the hours of 4 a.m. and midnight. They were previously required to close by 10 p.m.
The number of people allowed at events without a plan approved by Lewis and Clark Public Health increased from 25 to 50. Events larger than 250 people remain prohibited, with the notable exception of school events.
Other amendments approved during Thursday's meeting include the addition of language to the rules and regulations banning buffet-style food service and requiring all surfaces accessible to customers to be sanitized between customers. Both rules were included in Lewis and Clark Public Health's guidance and recommendation literature, but the board of health's move Thursday now makes them enforceable.
Public Health Officer Drenda Niemann had proposed that the board continue to require bars, restaurants and casinos to close at 10 p.m. until the county's two-week triggering criteria score drops to 33 or lower. The current score, which accounts for factors such as community compliance, disease surveillance and health care system capacity, is 35.
However, one public comment citing "absolute mayhem" at Jefferson County bars after 10 p.m. prompted the board to extend the operating hours for local businesses regardless of the score. Neighboring Jefferson County does not require bars, restaurants and casinos to close early.
"With (Jefferson County) opening up and Lewis and Clark County staying at 10 o'clock, what they're seeing -- and I've witnessed this firsthand -- is between 10 and 10:30, those establishments there fill to over capacity," Bruce McCullough, president of the Tri-County Licensed Beverage Association, said during the public comment period. "It's absolute mayhem between 10 and midnight ... and then those people have to drive back into our county."
Board member Raymond Berg cast the only opposing vote against a motion to extend the hours of operation for local businesses.
"After listening to the public comment, I think we shouldn't be trading off one public hazard for the other," Helena Mayor and health board member Wilmot Collins said during the meeting.
Prior to the vote, Niemann presented the health board with the health department's COVID-19 Exposure Survey Report, published Jan. 22. The report shows 69% of positive COVID-19 cases in the county admitted to engaging in higher-risk behaviors, such as frequenting bars and attending events.