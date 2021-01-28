County relaxes event restrictions and extends hours for bars, restaurants, casinos

The Lewis and Clark City-County Board of Health on Thursday amended its COVID-19 rules and regulations to extend hours of operations for bars, restaurants and casinos and increase the number of people allowed at events without an approved health plan.

Effective immediately, bars, restaurants and casinos in Lewis and Clark County can remain open between the hours of 4 a.m. and midnight. They were previously required to close by 10 p.m.

The number of people allowed at events without a plan approved by Lewis and Clark Public Health increased from 25 to 50. Events larger than 250 people remain prohibited, with the notable exception of school events.

Other amendments approved during Thursday's meeting include the addition of language to the rules and regulations banning buffet-style food service and requiring all surfaces accessible to customers to be sanitized between customers. Both rules were included in Lewis and Clark Public Health's guidance and recommendation literature, but the board of health's move Thursday now makes them enforceable.

