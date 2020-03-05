County receives over $700K for behavioral and mental health services

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has granted Lewis and Clark County $708,292 for mental and behavioral health services.
The funding could help provide continuity of service following a significant shakeup with the county's former mental health services provider, Western Montana Mental Health, which has ended all services in Helena.
The funding came from DPHHS's Addictive and Mental Disorders Division and is specifically earmarked for services related to criminal justice. According to the county, this funding will be split between the Lewis and Clark Detention Center's behavioral health team, contracting a data project manager and covering costs of the mobile crisis response team.
Funding will cover an 18-month period, and the county must provide a $1.1 million match. It was approved by the county commission on Thursday.
Though this type of funding has been coming to the county since 2010, the funding is by no means a guarantee, according to the county's director of criminal justice services Kellie McBride. In the past, this particular grant funding has been substantial enough to not only operate, but to improve services, said McBride.
These improvements are typically made based on feedback from the community.
"I think it shows how participatory the county is in being a partner with the community," said County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen. "This is an issue in our community that we think is important."
Hunthausen emphasized the importance of dedicating resources to mental and behavioral health and serving the community's most vulnerable citizens. However, this grant funding often isn't enough.
County Commissioner Susan Good Geise called on the Montana State Legislature to "fully fund the Montana State Hospital." In the grant funding statement, the state says the funding helps prevent unnecessary admissions to the state hospital.
According to McBride, the state hospital is severely underfunded and this typically results in early releases with no plan and no notification. McBride said this is a result of not enough beds at the hospital.
"The (Lewis and Clark County) Detention Center already cares for severely mentally ill individuals," Geise said. "Ultimately, it is not the job of the detention center to be a mental health facility."
Brian Coplin, a member of the Behavioral Health Local Advisory Board, cited a recent incident in which a veteran from the state hospital was dropped off at Our Place with no shoes or coat. Coplin said Our Place is a "drop-in center," not a "drop-off" center, and called the move "unacceptable."
"There is way more demand than supply in the community," Coplin said.