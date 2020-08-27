County partners with St. Peter's to respond to mental health crises

The Lewis and Clark County Board of Commissioners signed off on a partnership between its public health department and St. Peter's Health to form a mobile crisis response team to help address the county's growing mental health concerns.
The county will pay St. Peter's $345,000 to provide the service for those experiencing a mental health crisis within its borders.
The initiative is funded by a County and Tribal Matching Grant for Crisis Intervention and Jail Diversion through the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. The contract between Lewis and Clark Public Health and St. Peter's Health will run until June 30, 2021, and then be evaluated for renewal, according to a news release.
"Current funds will be used for start-up and core operation of a mobile crisis vehicle, staffing and Telepsych services," the news release states.
The goal is to provide 24/7 acute assessment, stabilization and safety care planning services at the location of a behavioral health crisis in Lewis and Clark County, according to a staff presentation at Thursday morning's county commission meeting.
Carrie Parmer is the senior nursing director for in-patient nursing at St. Peter's Health and will also be the administrator and executive sponsor for the hospital for the mobile crisis unit.
Parmer said she met with local law enforcement agencies and emergency medical service providers weeks ago to hammer out the details. Law enforcement will be present at every call the mobile CRT responds to for the safety of those mental health specialists in the field.
LCPH's Community Health Promotion Division Administrator Jacqueline Isaly said during the county commission meeting Thursday the program is part of an "overarching strategy to embed integrated behavioral health services across the continuum of care within our community."
She added that the program will likely increase access to such services for the mentally ill, reduce emergency room visits, decriminalize mental health and reduce the total number of behavioral health crises.
County Commissioner Jim McCormick recalled an earlier time when the county was not so tuned in to the needs of this population.
"I'm sure it's been more than 20 years since the support unit at St. Peter's hospital, which was the only health care facility that had the capability and sometimes didn't have the capacity to take care of these folks who were in crisis," McCormick said. "And these folks were just cast to whatever facility could hold them, not even mentioning or even talking about the care regiment for those folks. It was catch-as-catch-can."
McCormick said he was "happy" and "proud" to have voted in favor of the initiative.
Parmer said that archaic approach persists, but that this partnership will go a long way to improving the situation.
"When behavioral health patients come to the ER, it's not as fast as, 'Oh, you need stitches,'" Parmer told the county commissioners. "Sometimes there's a lot of addiction that's involved and substance abuse. So we have to wait for those things to go out of people's systems to be able to evaluate and care for them."
She said that can result in lengthy stays for patients.
"Their stays at the ER currently range from 16 to 24 hours," Parmer said. "If they don't qualify to go to our in-patient behavioral health unit, they literally sit in an ER bed and sometimes in our isolation room for hours and days to try and get them taken care of."
The amount and frequency of such cases has been trending higher in the county for more than a decade.
Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen said mental health calls for service have ballooned in recent years.
According to HPD statistics, from 2015 to 2019 the city of Helena recorded an average of slightly more than five suicides per year and 31 attempted suicides per year, though Hagen said the actual numbers are likely higher.
In 2003, HPD officers placed 51 individuals into police protective custody, meaning the individual posed a threat to themselves due to their mental illness. By 2018, that number was 418.
Hagen said during a public discussion on local policing practices Wednesday evening that this program will help alleviate that rising strain on police resources.
"Over the past 20 years law enforcement has been the primary responders to individuals in mental health crisis. The number of calls of this type continue to increase, while resources have decreased,” Hagen said via a news release. "Mobile CRT will put those in mental health crisis in contact with mental health professionals better equipped to help them through the crisis, returning officers to patrol duties. The Officers of the Helena Police Department are excited to work closely with the Mobile CRT to provide those in crisis immediate and long-term mental health services."
Parmer said the collaborative effort among local health care providers, law enforcement and emergency medical services personnel is the strength of the program.
"I think this is one of the most exciting parts of this program and that's that it's bringing everyone together," she said.
County Commission Chairwoman Susan Good Geise applauded the efforts of LCPH and St. Peter's and said this program will benefit the entire community.
"You may not suffer from a mental illness yourself. You may not know anybody who suffers from mental illness. But mental illness touches every single person in our community one way or another," Geise said Thursday. "Any of these programs that we can put into place ultimately benefits every person in our community."
