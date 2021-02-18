County opening COVID vaccine clinics to all tiers of phase 1B

Residents must secure a free appointment to one of the events and supply a photo ID for proof of age showing their date of birth and an address in Lewis and Clark County. If the photo ID provided does not have an address, such as a US Passport, individuals can present a utility bill, phone bill, or another document with a Lewis and Clark County address.

Individuals who cannot supply proof of age and residency will give up their appointment time and be turned away. The registration site for the clinics is hosted on Waitwhile. A link to secure an appointment at any of the clinics can only be found on the COVID-19 Hub at www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/, or on Lewis and Clark Public Health’s website at www.lccountymt.gov/health.html and look for the "COVID-19 Hub" link on the main page.

Registration for all clinics will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, and end when appointment times are exhausted.

Rocky Mountain Development Council Area IV Agency on Aging has volunteered to provide a call center at 406-447-1680 for those who have access barriers to the online ticketing system. The call center will run beginning Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This phone line is not for the general public, but is for those eligible for Phase 1b with accessibility issues.