County opening 6 weeks of COVID vaccine appointments Friday

Beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Lewis and Clark Public Health will open six weeks' worth of first-dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments for all county residents 16 and older.
Pre-registration and proof of age and residency in Lewis and Clark County are required to be eligible for these clinics. Individuals age 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, and the Moderna vaccine is available only to those 18 and older.
All drive-through first-dose clinics are held at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.
The registration site for the clinics is hosted on Waitwhile. Links to secure an appointment at any of the clinics go live beginning at 9 a.m. Friday on the COVID-19 HUB at www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/ or on Lewis and Clark Public Health’s website at www.lccountymt.gov/health.html. Look for the "COVID-19 HUB" link on the main page. A "how to" video is available on the COVID-19 HUB. No account or phone app is required to use the appointment system.
Due to the nature of the appointment system, and the extreme demand, not all individuals will be able to get an appointment. When demand is high, the system may show a "Location Busy" or other error when you press the "Confirm" button at the bottom of the appointment information screen. If you see an error, you are advised to cancel your attempt and try again, as it is highly unlikely you will receive an appointment by continually clicking the "Confirm" button.
If you click the "Confirm" button but are not taken to the "Booking confirmed" screen and receive no text messages or email confirmation after 30 minutes – you have not secured an appointment and you should try again. It may take up to 30 minutes for you to receive a text and/or email.
Those who have access barriers to the online system and need assistance can call the new Lewis and Clark County COVID-19 Hotline at 833-VAXXC19 beginning at 9 a.m. Friday. This is a toll-free call. Depending on call volume, those that call may be placed on a list and will receive a call back later with a time and date. If all lines are busy, callers will be directed to a voicemail to leave their name and phone number for a return call later. All dates/times may not be available through this call center.