County opening 6 weeks of COVID vaccine appointments Friday

Beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Lewis and Clark Public Health will open six weeks' worth of first-dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments for all county residents 16 and older.

Pre-registration and proof of age and residency in Lewis and Clark County are required to be eligible for these clinics. Individuals age 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, and the Moderna vaccine is available only to those 18 and older.

All drive-through first-dose clinics are held at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

The registration site for the clinics is hosted on Waitwhile. Links to secure an appointment at any of the clinics go live beginning at 9 a.m. Friday on the COVID-19 HUB at www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/ or on Lewis and Clark Public Health’s website at www.lccountymt.gov/health.html. Look for the "COVID-19 HUB" link on the main page. A "how to" video is available on the COVID-19 HUB. No account or phone app is required to use the appointment system.