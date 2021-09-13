County MVD expands amid heavy workload

There didn’t seem to be a consensus among those waiting whether the office was better, worse or the same. A couple people mentioned the webcam as helpful.

Reeves said the department did more than 95,000 transactions in the past fiscal year, up from roughly 89,000 in each of the previous two. She said the department is dealing with an influx of people from out of state, while vehicles like boats, campers and ATVs have become a larger portion of its work.

“When a lot of people think about motor vehicles, they forget about the recreational vehicles,” Reeves said.

Across the hall from the current four service windows, four more are planned as part of county-funded renovations managed by the city. Troy Sampson, city facilities superintendent, said the project budget is around $350,000, including a contract awarded to Diamond Construction in July for about $240,000.

Sampson said construction is planned to begin the first week of November after the local election and hopefully finish by the end of February, during which people should expect less seating. He said renovations would also include a new wall enclosing election tabulators in the basement.