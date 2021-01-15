County increasing attendee limits as next vaccine phase starts

With prior approval, Lewis and Clark Public Health will again permit up to 250 attendees at events in the county, including school sporting events.
County health officials dropped the limit of event attendees to 25 in mid-December as part of its latest round of COVID-19 rules and regulations approved by the City-County Board of Health.
"Although our data is not in great shape ... we will go ahead and start accepting and reviewing plans again for any event between 25 and 250," Health Officer Drenda Niemann said during a briefing Friday. "We believe that the schools are going to be quite responsible."
Despite Gov. Greg Gianforte's rollback of statewide COVID-19 restrictions, local health officials reiterated Friday that all rules and regulations approved by the city-county health board remain in place, including the county's mask mandate. Gyms, restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and casinos in the county can operate at up to 50% capacity and must close at 10 p.m.
COVID-19 vaccinations for Lewis and Clark County residents in Phase 1B, Tier 1 are slated to begin next week with two drive-thru clinics.
According to a press release from Lewis and Clark Public Health, Phase 1B, Tier 1 includes those 70 and older and all eligible health-care workers in Phase 1A. Pre-registration will be required for all community members in these phases and tiers.
The number of people to be vaccinated during the Jan. 19 and 20 clinics was capped at 900 due to the county's limited supply of the vaccine.
The county's online vaccination registration went live at 9 a.m. Friday, and all 900 registration slots were filled within minutes. Additional clinics will be scheduled.
The county health department has partnered with Rocky Mountain Development Council to operate a call center that allows those unable to register online to phone in their registration.
Due to a mix-up with the timing, the online registration went live about an hour ahead of the call center.
LCPH Disease Control and Prevention Division Administrator Eric Merchant said 50 registration slots were reserved for the call center, but future registration efforts will be better timed.
As more people receive the vaccine, about 2,700 as of Friday, local health officials continue to advise residents to remain vigilant in helping to reduce the spread of the virus.
“Lewis and Clark Public Health is committed to doing what it takes to protect our community from the ongoing local impacts of COVID, and we follow the science,” Merchant said in a news release Friday. “The protections provided by masking, physical distancing, and avoiding unnecessary gatherings are significant and clear. As we look forward to longer-term protection through local mass vaccination, we all need to remember that we are still in a tough spot with COVID and our local healthcare system remains stressed.”