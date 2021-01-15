County increasing attendee limits as next vaccine phase starts

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The number of people to be vaccinated during the Jan. 19 and 20 clinics was capped at 900 due to the county's limited supply of the vaccine.

The county's online vaccination registration went live at 9 a.m. Friday, and all 900 registration slots were filled within minutes. Additional clinics will be scheduled.

The county health department has partnered with Rocky Mountain Development Council to operate a call center that allows those unable to register online to phone in their registration.

Due to a mix-up with the timing, the online registration went live about an hour ahead of the call center.

LCPH Disease Control and Prevention Division Administrator Eric Merchant said 50 registration slots were reserved for the call center, but future registration efforts will be better timed.

As more people receive the vaccine, about 2,700 as of Friday, local health officials continue to advise residents to remain vigilant in helping to reduce the spread of the virus.

“Lewis and Clark Public Health is committed to doing what it takes to protect our community from the ongoing local impacts of COVID, and we follow the science,” Merchant said in a news release Friday. “The protections provided by masking, physical distancing, and avoiding unnecessary gatherings are significant and clear. As we look forward to longer-term protection through local mass vaccination, we all need to remember that we are still in a tough spot with COVID and our local healthcare system remains stressed.”

