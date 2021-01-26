County hires moderator, tweaks bylaws ahead of first zoning panel meeting

The Lewis and Clark County Commission approved a contract Tuesday with a moderator for its Helena Valley zoning advisory panel and amendments to the group's bylaws.
Montana State University political science professor Eric Austin will moderate the 12-member ZAP, a name change also approved Tuesday. The panel is scheduled to have its first meeting Wednesday morning.
The county commissioners approved a one-year, $20,000 contract with Austin, who will "serve as the independent moderator and facilitator for the Helena Valley Planning Area – Zoning Advisory Panel (ZAP)." The group will develop recommendations on regulations for Urban and Suburban Residential Mixed-Use Zone Districts, as well as options for the 10-acre density now approved for the Rural Residential Mixed-Use Zone District.
"I very much want to say thank you for this vote of confidence and the support," Austin told the county commission. "I'm really looking forward to getting up and running with this project."
The county commissioners approved the creation of ZAP on Nov. 19, setting up the framework for the panel, and committed up to $100,000 to fund its efforts should it need to pay for studies, surveys or other items.
Austin expressed confidence in his and the panel's ability to develop a set of recommendations that "will be reflective of the community's concerns."
"My aim here really is to facilitate a process that elicits and really brings together all the concerns, the values, priorities and aims of the community and balances that with a lot of the technical issues that any sort of land use consideration has to give attention to...," he said.
Lewis and Clark County Community Development and Planning Director Peter Italiano will act as Austin's liaison to the commissioners. Austin's contract runs through Jan. 28, 2022.
Though the panel's bylaws were approved during the Nov. 19 meeting, a staff report submitted by county Planner Greg McNally stated "(t)hrough a re-review of the Zoning Advisory Panel Bylaws, it was determined that the document needed some slight adjustments in a few areas."
Those amendments to the bylaws included the requirement of a supermajority for approval in all voting matters. The original language, which Italiano admitted to mistakenly copying and pasting from a separate document, stated a supermajority of the quorum is required.
"It was the direction of the then-seated board to go with a supermajority," Italiano said. "From my perspective, I believe one of the true values of the supermajority over a simple majority is it moves us closer to consensus."
Freshman County Commissioner Tom Rolfe voted against the amendments because of the supermajority requirement.
"This is a real sticking point for me, and I really believe in the simple majority," Rolfe said. "I'm concerned about the tyranny of a minority controlling what can come out of there."
County Commissioner Jim McCormick said he was fine with the requirement, as it was "vetted and discussed by the previous commission."
Chairman Andy Hunthausen said he typically would agree with Rolfe.
"In normal situations, I think the general majority is fine," Hunthausen said. "But in this case, we wanted to make sure that we try to get as close to consensus as possible, so that no one interest is left out, if you will."
The amendments also included minor adjustments to language to correct inconsistencies and the creation of a procedure for filling vacant seats. Italiano told the county commissioners he believes a resignation is coming but would not say which panelist might resign.
The resolution containing the amendments passed 2-1, with Rolfe voting in opposition.
The ZAP will hold its first meeting Wednesday at 9 a.m. via online video conference. A copy of the meeting's agenda and a hyperlink to view the proceedings can be found on the county's website.