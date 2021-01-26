County hires moderator, tweaks bylaws ahead of first zoning panel meeting

"This is a real sticking point for me, and I really believe in the simple majority," Rolfe said. "I'm concerned about the tyranny of a minority controlling what can come out of there."

County Commissioner Jim McCormick said he was fine with the requirement, as it was "vetted and discussed by the previous commission."

Chairman Andy Hunthausen said he typically would agree with Rolfe.

"In normal situations, I think the general majority is fine," Hunthausen said. "But in this case, we wanted to make sure that we try to get as close to consensus as possible, so that no one interest is left out, if you will."

The amendments also included minor adjustments to language to correct inconsistencies and the creation of a procedure for filling vacant seats. Italiano told the county commissioners he believes a resignation is coming but would not say which panelist might resign.

The resolution containing the amendments passed 2-1, with Rolfe voting in opposition.

The ZAP will hold its first meeting Wednesday at 9 a.m. via online video conference. A copy of the meeting's agenda and a hyperlink to view the proceedings can be found on the county's website.

