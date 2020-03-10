County health officials warn of coronavirus threat to senior communities

Lewis and Clark Public Health held an informational meeting Tuesday afternoon about the threat that novel coronavirus poses to nursing homes and senior and congregational living facilities in Lewis and Clark County.
"This session is one of many efforts to ensure we're working in tandem to respond when Montana and Lewis and Clark County get its first case," said Lewis and Clark Public Health Officer Drenda Niemann. "We will be facilitating ongoing community sessions and providing clear, direct messaging to the public and working closely with our state and local partners throughout the duration of this outbreak."
Health department representatives emphasized that as of Tuesday, the county has had no reported coronavirus cases, but they are operating under the assumption the virus will affect the community soon.
"I'm not going to tell you today that it's in our community, but it very well might be," said Disease Control Prevention Division Administrator Eric Merchant. "There's not been a confirmed case in Montana ... It is speculation, but I assume that will not be the case for too long."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention, coronavirus is killing those infected at a rate of about 3.4% worldwide. The 10 to 39 age group is showing a mortality rate of only 0.2%.
It is the elderly population county officials said are their primary concern at the moment. Those infected who are 80 or older are dying from the virus at a rate of nearly 15%.
"That's a very significant thing, and that's a large segment of our population, so we need to think about that and how that impacts us," Merchant said.
The most vulnerable among that segment are those who live in a communal setting, such as a nursing home or assisted living facilities.
Lewis and Clark Public Health Nurse Supervisor Shelly Maag said staff at such facilities need to be proactive and take appropriate measures to prevent the virus' spread.
Maag said such facilities need to be closely monitoring visitors and encouraged the display of signage asking sick guests to leave.
She said that if an infection does crop up in a communal setting, infected individuals must be isolated immediately.
The same goes for sick employees and caregivers. Maag encouraged employers to be flexible with scheduling to allow sick employees to stay home without the fear of losing wages.
"Even if your symptoms are mild, stay home," Maag said.
County spokeswoman Jeni Garcin encouraged anyone with questions or concerns to call the county's department of public health, check the department's Facebook page for updates and follow the CDC's directions.
Lewis and Clark Public Health can be reached by phone at 457-8900. The department's COVID-19 webpage (www.lccountymt.gov/health/disease-control/covid-19.html) will be regularly updated.
The county is actively preparing for a potential outbreak and the most effective prevention will occur at the local level, according to Merchant.
"The governor has created last week a coronavirus task force to help coordinate efforts, and we are very much in line with that process as well," he said.
The county has also established an incident command system, a group that meets every morning to analyze the most recent data and determine how best to respond.
"There is a lot of work going on," Merchant said. "In fact, we are implementing our surge capacity plans, meaning that we are bringing in extra resources for that purpose beginning next week."