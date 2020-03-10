County health officials warn of coronavirus threat to senior communities

Lewis and Clark Public Health held an informational meeting Tuesday afternoon about the threat that novel coronavirus poses to nursing homes and senior and congregational living facilities in Lewis and Clark County.

"This session is one of many efforts to ensure we're working in tandem to respond when Montana and Lewis and Clark County get its first case," said Lewis and Clark Public Health Officer Drenda Niemann. "We will be facilitating ongoing community sessions and providing clear, direct messaging to the public and working closely with our state and local partners throughout the duration of this outbreak."

Health department representatives emphasized that as of Tuesday, the county has had no reported coronavirus cases, but they are operating under the assumption the virus will affect the community soon.

"I'm not going to tell you today that it's in our community, but it very well might be," said Disease Control Prevention Division Administrator Eric Merchant. "There's not been a confirmed case in Montana ... It is speculation, but I assume that will not be the case for too long."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention, coronavirus is killing those infected at a rate of about 3.4% worldwide. The 10 to 39 age group is showing a mortality rate of only 0.2%.