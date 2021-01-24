County health officer worries non-unified approach will extend COVID battle

Only the most egregious violations will end up with the county attorney's office for injunction or citation, according to Niemann.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Niemann said there has been some push-back on local rules being more strict than the governor's directives. However, more strict restrictions typically exist in high-population counties. Niemann said Lewis and Clark County continues to see high case incidents for its population.

"We need businesses and residents to understand that each county has to respond to the ongoing impact the virus is having at the local level," Niemann said. "This case incidence is one of the highest in the state and in many parts of the country."

However, not all counties are experiencing the same level of community spread. Less populated counties typically have less restrictive rules. For example, neighboring Jefferson County has restrictions on gatherings of more than 25 people but otherwise follows the statewide directives.

At the onset of the pandemic, as Lewis and Clark County went into lockdown, some bars and restaurants just across the county line were still operating at full capacity. Niemann is concerned this could happen again as statewide restrictions are removed.