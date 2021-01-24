County health officer worries non-unified approach will extend COVID battle

Lewis and Clark County's public health officer is expressing concern over statewide rollbacks to COVID-19 restrictions, particularly when they clash with local rules.
Effective Jan. 15, Gov. Greg Gianforte removed statewide restrictions on capacity and hours of operation at bars, restaurants, casinos, breweries, distilleries and other businesses. However, restrictions on these types of businesses remain in place in Lewis and Clark County.
Drenda Niemann, health officer at Lewis and Clark Public Health, explained that Montana law allows local jurisdictions to be more strict, but not less strict, than the state when it comes to health directives. For example, Niemann said statewide face covering requirements extend to all counties regardless of any local rules or regulations.
In Lewis and Clark County, bars, restaurants, casinos, breweries, distilleries and gyms may not operate at more than 50% capacity and must close at 10 p.m. Niemann said this is because the county's "triggering criteria score" is more than 33. Niemann said that as local cases decrease, there will be adjustments to these local restrictions.
Niemann said she anticipates some issues and inevitable confusion when it comes to the differences in local and statewide directives.
"Our complaint-driven process will provide evidence if businesses are struggling to follow local rules," Niemann said. "Our enforcement process would then kick in. First complaint results in an education call, which gives us an opportunity to inform businesses that our local rules remain in place regardless of changes to the state directives lifting restrictions."
Only the most egregious violations will end up with the county attorney's office for injunction or citation, according to Niemann.
Niemann said there has been some push-back on local rules being more strict than the governor's directives. However, more strict restrictions typically exist in high-population counties. Niemann said Lewis and Clark County continues to see high case incidents for its population.
"We need businesses and residents to understand that each county has to respond to the ongoing impact the virus is having at the local level," Niemann said. "This case incidence is one of the highest in the state and in many parts of the country."
However, not all counties are experiencing the same level of community spread. Less populated counties typically have less restrictive rules. For example, neighboring Jefferson County has restrictions on gatherings of more than 25 people but otherwise follows the statewide directives.
At the onset of the pandemic, as Lewis and Clark County went into lockdown, some bars and restaurants just across the county line were still operating at full capacity. Niemann is concerned this could happen again as statewide restrictions are removed.
"I am always concerned when individuals are choosing not to follow public health guidelines," Niemann said. "We know that masking, physical distancing, not gathering, washing hands, and sanitizing surfaces all help to bring down the rate of infection not only in Lewis and Clark, but also our surrounding counties."
Niemann said local restrictions will remain in place until approximately 70% of the county population is vaccinated. She hopes to accomplish this by the fall and return the area to some sense of normalcy. Until that time, she hopes businesses and individuals will continue to follow health precautions to prevent further spread.
"This is a direct reflection of our country and state not always putting public health advice in the lead," Niemann said. "We will continue to see issues as long as there isn't a comprehensive national plan that is followed by states and counties. To be honest, we will continue to battle the virus as long as we are not unified in our battle."
Niemann said the county is still months away from having a level of vaccination that is protective enough to lift local restrictions.
"Until then, masks and physical distancing are the only tools we have," she said. "They are instruments of freedom that allows us to have businesses open."