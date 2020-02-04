County gets funding for South Hills fire mitigation project

Lewis and Clark County approved a $200,000 grant award from Montana Disaster and Emergency Services for a South Hills fire mitigation project.

This Federal Emergency Management Agency funding is for the first phase of a project that will see the Tri-County FireSafe Working Group work to decrease fire risk in the South Hills and in southeast Helena. FEMA funding will account for just under $200,000 with a $66,409 match from the county for a total project cost of $265,639.

Phase one is primarily a fire-risk assessment of 2,700 properties and multiple critical care facilities in south Helena. Ray Prill, executive director of Tri-County, said the group will work to identify at-risk structures and how a fire's potential fuel can be limited in these areas.

Prill said the planning for this project began back in 2017. When observing fires in California and Colorado it became clear that houses become fuel as fires approach them, said Prill.

According to Prill, every dollar spent on mitigation is equal to approximately six dollars spent during an emergency situation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"Next time there is a blizzard in the South Hills," Prill said, "picture embers instead of snowflakes."