County gets funding for South Hills fire mitigation project

Lewis and Clark County approved a $200,000 grant award from Montana Disaster and Emergency Services for a South Hills fire mitigation project.
This Federal Emergency Management Agency funding is for the first phase of a project that will see the Tri-County FireSafe Working Group work to decrease fire risk in the South Hills and in southeast Helena. FEMA funding will account for just under $200,000 with a $66,409 match from the county for a total project cost of $265,639.
Phase one is primarily a fire-risk assessment of 2,700 properties and multiple critical care facilities in south Helena. Ray Prill, executive director of Tri-County, said the group will work to identify at-risk structures and how a fire's potential fuel can be limited in these areas.
Prill said the planning for this project began back in 2017. When observing fires in California and Colorado it became clear that houses become fuel as fires approach them, said Prill.
According to Prill, every dollar spent on mitigation is equal to approximately six dollars spent during an emergency situation.
"Next time there is a blizzard in the South Hills," Prill said, "picture embers instead of snowflakes."
This is the level of disaster that could potentially hit the area, according to Prill. However, through assessments, outreach and education efforts the group hopes to better prepare south Helena in case of such an event. Prill and his team will be looking closely at the wildland-urban interface.
Commissioner Jim McCormick pointed out that property owners in this area are actually required to maintain a safe space on their property. Once phase one is complete, those properties identified as at-risk can apply for a fuel-mitigation grant to better fire-proof their property.
The commission is expected to sub-award the grant to Tri-County next week. The first phase is expected to take approximately a year.
Once the second phase comes, the work group will begin implementing mitigation on properties identified in phase one. This part of the project will be significantly more expensive, bringing the FEMA grant total to $986,809 with a $329,125 match from the county.
Much of the mitigation will involve removal of vegetation and other potential hazardous fuels to "create a defensible space" in the area and retrofits of combustible construction materials to ignition-resistant materials for properties deemed high to extreme risk.
Public meetings will be held regarding this project in the near future.