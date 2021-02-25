County further eases COVID restrictions on local businesses

The Lewis and Clark City-County Board of Health on Thursday again loosened COVID-19 restrictions on local businesses as case numbers continue to drop and area hospitals return to more normal capacity and staffing levels.
The board made three amendments to its COVID-19 rules and regulations: graduations will be considered school activities and therefore exempt from the still-in-effect 250 attendee limit on events; closing time for bars, restaurants and casinos has been extended from midnight to 2 a.m.; and the limit of six patrons per table has been upped to eight.
The amendments, which go into effect immediately, come following a drop in the countywide decision-making criteria score. The current two-week average stands at 19.5, with the week of Feb. 25 clocking in at 17.
Should the two-week average dip below 18, all rules and regulations regarding COVID-19 would no longer be in effect, with the notable exception of the countywide mask mandate.
"The mask requirement will stay in place regardless of our score," Lewis and Clark County Health Officer Drenda Niemann said in an interview Thursday afternoon. "Continuing to wear a mask and socially distance is vital."
The health department factors in a number of metrics and other considerations, such as local health care provider capacity, community compliance and case investigation, when tallying its decision-making criteria score. That score is used to decide how far and which direction to move the dial on restrictions within the county.
Niemann said that the local health care system's recent increase in capacity was the largest contributing factor to the easing of restrictions.
For the first time in months, St. Peter’s Health does not have a person on a respirator, its spokeswoman said Thursday, noting it was the first time in a long time the hospital has been able to share some good news about COVID-19.
Katie Gallagher told about 55 people from Hometown Helena, an informal civic group, that over the past week St. Peter’s has had five people hospitalized due to complications from the coronavirus. At the height of the pandemic, St. Peter’s had 34 patients hospitalized on a single day, which is more than one-third of the inpatient beds, she said.
Gallagher also said at the hospital’s most-recent COVID-19 incident command meeting, the respiratory therapy director reported that “for the first time in as long as we can remember, we did not have a single ventilator or a single high-flow oxygen device in use at the hospital.”
Niemann said the news is encouraging and that the local health board's decisions follow the commitment it made from the pandemic's onset.
"This is the commitment our board of health has made, to re-evaluate its rules as conditions improve," she said.
However, she stressed the county is not out of the woods yet. Despite its efficient vaccination distribution efforts and lowering case numbers, Niemann said it is only a matter of time until the more aggressive variants of the coronavirus identified in neighboring states reaches Lewis and Clark County.
"The current virus is agile and highly transmissible, and the variants are worse," she said. "It wouldn't really take much for our score to go back up again."
COVID-19 variants have yet to be found within Montana's borders, but have been detected in every neighboring state.
"Even if you're vaccinated, please wear a mask and keep your distance," she said.
Staff Writer Phil Drake contributed to this story.