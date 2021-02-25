County further eases COVID restrictions on local businesses

Niemann said that the local health care system's recent increase in capacity was the largest contributing factor to the easing of restrictions.

For the first time in months, St. Peter’s Health does not have a person on a respirator, its spokeswoman said Thursday, noting it was the first time in a long time the hospital has been able to share some good news about COVID-19.

Katie Gallagher told about 55 people from Hometown Helena, an informal civic group, that over the past week St. Peter’s has had five people hospitalized due to complications from the coronavirus. At the height of the pandemic, St. Peter’s had 34 patients hospitalized on a single day, which is more than one-third of the inpatient beds, she said.

Gallagher also said at the hospital’s most-recent COVID-19 incident command meeting, the respiratory therapy director reported that “for the first time in as long as we can remember, we did not have a single ventilator or a single high-flow oxygen device in use at the hospital.”

Niemann said the news is encouraging and that the local health board's decisions follow the commitment it made from the pandemic's onset.

"This is the commitment our board of health has made, to re-evaluate its rules as conditions improve," she said.