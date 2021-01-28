 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County extends hours for bars, restaurants, casinos
4 comments
breaking top story

County extends hours for bars, restaurants, casinos

{{featured_button_text}}
liquor alcohol stockimage

Stock image.

Lewis and Clark County's City-County Board of Health on Thursday amended its COVID-19 rules and regulations to extend hours of operations for bars, restaurants and casinos.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Effective immediately, these businesses can now remain open between the hours of 4 a.m. and midnight. They were previously required to close by 10 p.m. 

Other amendments approved during Thursday's meeting include the addition of language to the rules and regulations banning buffet-style food service and requiring all surfaces accessible to customers to be sanitized between customers. Both rules were included in Lewis and Clark Public Health's guidance and recommendation literature, but the board of health's move Thursday makes them enforceable.

This story will be updated.

4 comments
7
0
0
0
3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News