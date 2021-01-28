County extends hours for bars, restaurants, casinos

Lewis and Clark County's City-County Board of Health on Thursday amended its COVID-19 rules and regulations to extend hours of operations for bars, restaurants and casinos.

Effective immediately, these businesses can now remain open between the hours of 4 a.m. and midnight. They were previously required to close by 10 p.m.

Other amendments approved during Thursday's meeting include the addition of language to the rules and regulations banning buffet-style food service and requiring all surfaces accessible to customers to be sanitized between customers. Both rules were included in Lewis and Clark Public Health's guidance and recommendation literature, but the board of health's move Thursday makes them enforceable.

