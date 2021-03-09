County expected to lift all local COVID restrictions except mask mandate

Lewis and Clark County is expected to lift all local COVID-19 restrictions except for its mask mandate later this week, public health officials announced.

In December, the Lewis and Clark City-County Board of Health adopted the COVID-19 Emergency Rules and Regulations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. These rules and regulations included six criteria, each with a weighted factor culminating in an overall score. The criteria includes health care capacity, case investigations and community compliance, among others. The calculated score is then used to then trigger restrictions outlined in the emergency rules, which include the number of attendees at events, capacity limits at certain establishments in the county, and limits on operating hours for those establishments.

The score will be calculated on Thursday, and if it falls below 18 as expected, all county restrictions except the mask mandate will be lifted.

All individuals over the age of 5 are required to wear face masks in any indoor spaces open to the public and some outdoor public spaces where physical distancing cannot be maintained. The face covering mandate will continue during the pandemic until the end of the emergency declaration or the Emergency Rules and Regulations are repealed by the Board of Health.