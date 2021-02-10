County easing COVID restrictions but keeps mask order in place

Lewis and Clark Public Health plans to ease some COVID-19 restrictions Friday but will keep the county's mask order in place.

Effective Friday, gyms, restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and casinos in Lewis and Clark County will be permitted to operate at 75% capacity, up from 50%, between the hours of 4 a.m. and midnight.

The number of people allowed at events without a plan approved by Lewis and Clark Public Health will increase from 25 to 50. Events with more than 250 people will remain prohibited.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The decision was made by public health officials because the county's COVID-19 rules and regulations triggering criteria score dropped below the predetermined threshold of 33. The department currently scores the county at 24.4.

The score accounts for factors such as community compliance, disease surveillance and health care system capacity. As of Jan. 29, less than two weeks ago, the score was 35.

Although Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Wednesday that he will lift the statewide mask order Friday, Lewis and Clark County's mask order remains in place. Drenda Niemann, health officer at Lewis and Clark Public Health, explained that Montana law allows local jurisdictions to be more strict, but not less strict, than the state when it comes to health directives.