County courthouse is getting major security upgrades

"We have for four or five years had a full-time deputy at the courthouse," Dutton said. "But it can be difficult to move through all the courts."

Sparks hopes that by requiring public access through a secure entrance, weapons and drugs can be eliminated from entering the courthouse. Dutton said he believes this is a major step in the right direction.

"I applaud the efforts to increase courthouse security on the first floor. It's long overdue," Dutton said. "If we can make sure they don't have a weapon, that minimizes risk to staff."

Baltz said the county had about $80,000 set aside for this year earmarked for security upgrades. Baltz said he believes the upgrades will cost more, but many of the upgrades such as equipment are a one-time cost.

A request for proposals has been issued for this project, with responses expected by the end of February. Baltz said the county won't have an estimated total cost until it receives replies. At that point, the committee will circle back to the county commission for input. Batlz suggested additional funding for the project could come from building reserves or general fund reserves.

There is no exact timeline for the project at this point, but the county would like to accomplish much of the work this year.