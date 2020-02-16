County courthouse is getting major security upgrades

The Lewis and Clark County Courthouse is set to get some significant security upgrades.
County Chief Administrative Officer Roger Baltz said discussions about upgrading courthouse security have dated back to at least 2015. The original discussions and studies predate Baltz' tenure at the county, he said.
Late last year, the county formed a committee, which includes Baltz, Clerk of District Court Angie Sparks and several others, with the goal of implementing security upgrades. Their first meeting was just before Christmas 2019 and members have met on a weekly basis since then.
Currently the courthouse has a full-time sheriff's deputy and security camera, but the committee decided more could be done to ensure the safety of those who work in the courthouse on a daily basis.
"The goal is to make it as safe as we can for those that work in the courthouse," Baltz said. "We arrived at the conclusion that we need to tighten security on the first floor."
Sparks said that in her discussions with the justice of the peace, district court judges and other courthouse employees, she found everyone was in favor of enhancing courthouse security.
"Our goal is to secure the first floor," Sparks said. "By doing so, we'll secure the entire courthouse."
According to Baltz, this entails centralizing access to the courthouse. The committee decided the east entrance, facing the Myrna Loy, is the best place to centralize. That means closing off the north and south exits and tightening security at this east entrance.
Baltz said the upgrades will include weapons screening and on-site security guards Monday through Friday during business hours. Baltz expects this could take up to three contracted security guards. Other security measure may be phased in over time. Baltz said said he expects visitors to the courthouse will need to empty their pockets and walk through a metal detector like they would at an airport.
Over the past several years, there have been incidents at the county courthouse that led to the need for increased security. Baltz said sometimes things happen at the courthouse that concern the people working there.
"Judges preside over many contentious cases, including criminal, civil and domestic relations matters," Sparks said. "Many litigants leave the courtroom angry. On occasion some are threatening."
Sheriff Leo Dutton said his office is often called to remove irate individuals from the courthouse. He said emotions run high in some court hearings, and a couple of inmates have tried to escape over the years.
Threats aimed at judges usually come from individuals not in the building, according to Dutton.
"We have for four or five years had a full-time deputy at the courthouse," Dutton said. "But it can be difficult to move through all the courts."
Sparks hopes that by requiring public access through a secure entrance, weapons and drugs can be eliminated from entering the courthouse. Dutton said he believes this is a major step in the right direction.
"I applaud the efforts to increase courthouse security on the first floor. It's long overdue," Dutton said. "If we can make sure they don't have a weapon, that minimizes risk to staff."
Baltz said the county had about $80,000 set aside for this year earmarked for security upgrades. Baltz said he believes the upgrades will cost more, but many of the upgrades such as equipment are a one-time cost.
A request for proposals has been issued for this project, with responses expected by the end of February. Baltz said the county won't have an estimated total cost until it receives replies. At that point, the committee will circle back to the county commission for input. Batlz suggested additional funding for the project could come from building reserves or general fund reserves.
There is no exact timeline for the project at this point, but the county would like to accomplish much of the work this year.
"I'm pleased we are moving forward with it," Baltz said. "It's the right thing to do."
Sparks, who has worked in the county courthouse for 20 years, said she is excited to be part of the security committee and to implement meaningful changes.
"As you know, the recent incident in Missoula (when a police officer's back window was allegedly shot out) is not an isolated incident," Sparks said. "We hope to be prepared and to prevent a tragedy occurring here."
After completing security upgrades to the courthouse, the committee will move on to implementing security upgrades at the City-County Building. That process will be slightly different and will involve significant input from the City of Helena.