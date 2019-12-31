The Lewis and Clark County Commission approved a pair of short-term contracts Tuesday to provide mental health services in the county jail.
The jail has been without a therapist for a month after the previous provider’s contract expired. The county is recruiting to make those providing the services county employees. In the interim, the commission approved a two-month contract with the Center for Mental Health, a Cascade County-based company that offers mental and behavioral health services in multiple counties.
In November, the county decided to let expire a seven-year contract with Western Montana Mental Health as it moves to hire two behavioral therapists and one case manager for the jail.
At Tuesday’s commission meeting Kellie McBride, director of the criminal justice services department, said the contract provides therapy services to inmates at a rate of $110 per hour to the county with a cap of $22,000 until Feb. 28, or until the county hires its staff.
“We felt it would be more prudent for us to move forward with hiring those staff members as county employees, and making that commitment to mental health in the detention center and making that commitment to those employees,” she told the commission.
Jennifer Preble, licensed clinical social worker with the Center for Mental Health, told the commission that since the 1970s, her organization has operated in 13 counties in Montana, including Lewis and Clark County. The center has experience working in incarceration, including with a licensed addictions counselor, she said.
Capt. Alan Hughes, who is charged with running the detention center, said one of the primary issues with providing mental health services in the jail continues to be overcrowding. The jail population was at 119 inmates Tuesday, while the facility has only about 80 beds. The rest must sleep on mats on the ground, he said.
While construction is ongoing to significantly increase capacity, the current situation places inmates in overly close proximity, which can exacerbate a crisis that caused them to be arrested in the first place, he said.
“You end up with people that go further into crisis, and that’s what we’re dealing with, we’re kind of in a firefighting mode,” Hughes said. “…We’re trying to put out little fires.”
The jail uses a questionnaire to screen incoming inmates for mental health or substance abuse issues. Hughes estimates more than 80% self-report issues and about half are dealing with both mental health and substance abuse.
The commission passed a second short-term contract securing the services of the Center for Mental Health. The contract of $500 per day with a cap of $30,000 covers staffing for mobile crisis response, which makes available on-call services after hours and on weekends.
Western Montana Mental Health had held that contract as well, but chose not to bid on it again after its jail services contract expired and would not be renewed.
Commissioners praised the jail staff for working in the difficult confined conditions while the jail is renovated to expand holding space for inmates as well as offices and spaces for medical and mental health services.
Chairman Jim McCormick said the process of moving into the renovated facilities could begin as early as mid-March, adding that it was important to note that the upgrades and services approved by voters are not adding excessive services, but is an effort to bring standards up to industry baselines.
