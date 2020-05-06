County commission candidates share their views at forum

Three of the four candidates for Lewis and Clark County Commission participated in a friendly online candidate forum on Wednesday.
The one-hour forum was hosted by the Helena Ministerial Association and moderated by Steve Bostrom, who is ordained by the Presbyterian Church in America and serves as a pastor at large.
Candidates Mike Fasbender, Tom Rolfe and Tyrel Suzor-Hoy were presented questions related to how they view local government and the challenges facing Lewis and Clark County. The forum helped illustrate that the candidates generally agree on a number of county matters, but each is focusing on a few key issues.
Candidate Brady Christensen was not present at this forum. He told the Independent Record he had a prior engagement and that the forum was "kind of last minute," but he will participate if another forum is held.
The first question presented to the candidates was about background and experience.
Fasbender is an Augusta native who earned his mathematics degree from Montana State University. He said he gained first-hand knowledge of county operations while working to build a subdivision in the county, which ended up being a 10-year ordeal. Fasbender said the resulting lawsuits cost taxpayers $10 million, but noted that this was prior to our current county commission. Fasbender's mission is to represent the public and provide a better place for his children to live.
Suzor-Hoy is a Helena native who works in the engineering division of the Montana Department of Transportation. He is also the owner of two small businesses in the community. Suzor-Hoy said he loves the community in Lewis and Clark County and he hopes to implement policies that strengthen the overall economy of the area. Part of his mission is to approach decision making in a non-biased and non-partisan manner and make decisions based on facts and not emotion.
Tom Rolfe is a Bozeman native who holds a business degree from MSU. He has lived in the county for over 30 years and has spent the majority of his life working in the automobile business. Rolfe is a former legislator and said that background will help him better understand county and state government interactions. Rolfe said his business background helps him better understand budgets and mentioned the significant amount of time he has spent with county citizens and county employees.
The three candidates all agreed on key issues such as teamwork, county improvements, planning and mental health. However, each candidate focused on different issues.
Fasbender focused heavily on the need for a long-term mission for the county. He was unsure if the county had ever presented a clear long-term mission and spoke to the importance of an outlook far beyond 10 or 15 years. According to Fasbender, the county needs to look up to 100 years in the future. He said this can help avoid issues like what the county is currently facing in attempting to zone the Helena Valley, or other issues like poor placement of the water treatment plant.
"We need everybody to have the same goal and then we can move our county forward," Fasbender said. "I think the county commission really needs to step up and lead."
Suzor-Hoy equated running for county commission to running a business. He said a business cannot and will not grow without a dedicated leader and that they must strive for the best in their organization.
"I plan to bring the same principles from my business experience to the office of commissioner," Suzor-Hoy said. "I will work to responsibly grow our county, especially in more rural areas."
Suzor-Hoy said the county is expected to grow significantly in the next 10 years and that it needs a forward-thinking leader. He said the community is only as strong as its weakest link, and he hopes to eliminate bureaucracy and streamline efficiency. In his experience at the DOT, Suzor-Hoy said he improved public processes and sought out ways to eliminate waste in the public sector. Suzor-Hoy also spoke to the importance of hearing out all sides of an argument.
Rolfe said it is important to keep the county budget in check, and community growth will lead to increased revenue. He spoke to the importance of "taking care of the basics" and bringing people together by listening to their problems and treating them the way you'd like to be treated.
"I've tried to get a feel for what people want," Rolfe said. "I think I can offer listening, investigating, checking the facts and decision making."
The candidates were also questioned on the decision to move to nonpartisan elections and the partisanship that has taken over politics.
Fasbender said he supported nonpartisan local elections since his first run for commission.
"Both parties will make excuses for something they should condemn," Fasbender said. "But that person is on their team. We need to get some ethics back in politics."
Suzor-Hoy, who testified in support of the nonpartisan elections before the current county commission, said he believes that teamwork is paramount to success in government. Suzor-Hoy said he fundamentally believes that local government should be nonpartisan because it allows for clean races.
"It's more important to speak to my own qualifications rather than try and tear down my opponents," said Suzor-Hoy. "I'm tired of the mudslinging and hearing negative ads on the radio."
Rolfe said he thinks the question speaks to the problems we have as a society in getting along with one another.
"We have to get past it and work together," Rolfe said. "I've spent my whole life working with people who have different views."
The final question for the candidates was about the biggest issue facing the county right now.
Fasbender said long-term growth is the most important factor facing the county and that everything else falls under that umbrella. He cited current issues facing the county on zoning the Helena Valley as evidence of a reactive response to growth. He said better long-term planning and proactive policy can prevent these issues.
Suzor-Hoy said it's the health and well-being of county citizens that should take priority. Without healthy individuals a community cannot function, according to Suzor-Hoy.
"Mental health is the number one public safety issue in our community," said Suzor-Hoy.
He said increased mental health funding has helped Montana shed its distinction as the state with the highest rate of suicide. Suzor-Hoy also mentioned that the closing of the Journey Home has left a gap in the community and said he would implement policies that place the county back on track for individuals suffering from mental health crises.
Rolfe said the most important thing is keeping people together. He cited recent zoning issues as evidence that policy can be littered with what he called "hand grenades," which can scare the citizens of the county.
All four county commission candidates will appear on the primary ballots in the June 2 election. The two candidates who receive the most votes will advance to the general election in November.
