County, city of East Helena and schools teaming up to widen Valley Drive

The county and school and city officials from East Helena are preparing to widen Valley Drive, a roadway made busier by the presence of two new schools and a housing development, with a turning lane in an effort to improve traffic flow.

Mayor Kelly Harris and Councilman Wesley Feist said Thursday that Valley Drive will be widened from Lewis Street to Canyon Ferry Road, with construction to begin this fall with widening the bridge over the canal and street paving and widening next summer.

Feist said cooperation by the county and school district was imperative to make sure this project succeeds.

The widening includes adding a center turn lane to the roadway which runs by East Helena High School, Prickly Pear Elementary School and the Highland Meadows housing development. When the housing project is built out, the roadway is expected to have 6,000 annual daily trips per day, officials said.

“We are excited about the proposed improvements as it will improve traffic flow and esthetics, but more importantly, student safety,” East Helena Public Schools Superintendent Dan Rispens said in an email.

He said the initial plan includes improved ingress and egress for busing as well as multiple crosswalks with improved signaling. Rispens said East Helena Public Schools has paid a proportional share of the costs into the project.

So what’s the cost?

So far it appears to be about $3-4 million overall. The city portion goes from Lewis Street and ends at Plant Road and the county portion goes from there to Canyon Ferry Road.

People associated with the project said they feel they are in a race against time, noting building supply shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other rising prices.

Final plans have not been approved. Lewis and Clark County is prepping to do the bridge work itself as a cost-saving measure, county Engineer Dan Karlin said.

Officials said the city and county joined in some aspects, such as hiring one engineer to help with consistency.

"We can do it as a combined project," Karlin said, "but if one entity cannot move forward it can be done individually."

The city’s estimates its portion of the project will cost about $1.6 million, East Helena Public Works Director Kevin Ore said, adding that could increase by the time ground is broken.

“Our fear is now it will hit $2.2 million,” he said, adding the city could possibly not afford to make the repairs right away.

Karlin said the cost of asphalt alone has nearly doubled.

Lewis and Clark County said the cost of its portion was originally nearly $1 million, in which Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability Act (BaRSAA) funds were set aside, Karlin said.

County commissioners also has appropriated $1 million from the Commission Capital Project account.

The school district’s proportional share was calculated by an engineering firm, Rispens said. The district paid the city around $300,000. A portion of that money was used to pay for a traffic study. He said the remaining $218,200 was paid to the city last July by check from the school district.

Rispens said the district has taken on several projects over the years to improve community walkability between school properties.

When asked about a four-lane road, Ore said every traffic engineer believes two lanes with a turn lane is what is required.

“It’s gangbusters,” he said of the growth in East Helena, adding next year will be the first year all four grade levels will be at East Helena High School.

Karlin, Ore and Rispens said the improvements would be a positive improvement for Valley Drive.

Karlin said there are only a couple of north-south arterial roadways in the Helena Valley. He said with two school campuses near the roadway it was important for Valley Drive to be safe.

“It is going to be quite an improvement for traffic flow and safety…” he said.