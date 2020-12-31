County begins final push in initial phase of vaccine rollout

The Lewis and Clark County Local COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Team will conduct a final vaccination push those in Phase 1A in the coming days, according to a health department news release sent Thursday.

Drive-thru clinics will be held from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 5 and 6 at the county fairgrounds, 98 Custer Ave.

These clinics are only available to those community members in Phase 1A, which includes all licensed health care providers and their support staff at eligible health-care facilities and long-term care facility staff and residents in the county. This also includes licensed home health care practitioners and professionals who provide behavioral and mental health services.

In order to be vaccinated at the drive-thru clinics, individuals in Phase 1A will be required to show a photo ID and proof of their employment, such as a professional license or name badge from a facility or health-care employer in Lewis and Clark, Jefferson or Broadwater counties. In lieu of a professional license or badge, employees can provide a photo ID and a letter from their employer on company letterhead, which must include the company’s name, address, phone number and specify the employee’s position, with the same geographical information.

