County approves Helena Valley zoning, will reevaluate 10-acre minimum

"This is a challenging endeavor for all of us," Hunthausen said. "The commission does have an obligation to plan for the community."

Hunthausen stated the need to work with the community to come up with an alternative to the 10-acre minimum multiple times during the meeting.

Commissioner Jim McCormick said his understanding from listening to the public is that the zoning itself is not necessarily opposed, but that the plan could use more work.

"This commission is willing to work," McCormick said. "It is important that we listen, and I am listening for solutions and suggestions."

McCormick said there is more work to do on the plan. He also agreed with Hunthausen in suggesting the importance of a work group to reevaluate the 10-acre minimum.

The zoning plan sets out to address many issues and potential issues in the Helena Valley in accordance with the county growth policy. Some of these issues include road standards, fire response, sewage, water access and home occupation standards. The plan aims to facilitate the adequate provision of these services while promoting public health and safety standards.