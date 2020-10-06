County approves Helena Valley zoning, will reevaluate 10-acre minimum

The Lewis and Clark County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a hotly contested Helena Valley zoning plan, with an effective date of June 1, 2022.
One concern raised consistently by citizens and residents of the valley is the plan's 10-acre minimum parcel size. This lot size is large and strictly limits a landowner's ability to subdivide. This being the primary issue of concern, the commission voted to form a working group that will include community stakeholders to reevaluate this aspect of the plan.
This zoning is the product of years of development and potentially decades of talks.
"Attempts to zone the Helena Valley area goes back decades," said commission chair Susan Good Geise. "The issue has become politicized, but it doesn't have to be."
Geise said multiple times throughout the meeting that this zoning plan was always meant to be iterative, not a "one and done" product.
"If it looks problematic it can be changed," Giese said. "This is a living and breathing document."
Commissioner Andy Hunthausen brought up his opposition to the 10-acre minimum multiple times. He said it's clear to him from listening to the public that "one size does not fit all" and that the restriction does not provide enough flexibility to landowners.
"This is a challenging endeavor for all of us," Hunthausen said. "The commission does have an obligation to plan for the community."
Hunthausen stated the need to work with the community to come up with an alternative to the 10-acre minimum multiple times during the meeting.
Commissioner Jim McCormick said his understanding from listening to the public is that the zoning itself is not necessarily opposed, but that the plan could use more work.
"This commission is willing to work," McCormick said. "It is important that we listen, and I am listening for solutions and suggestions."
McCormick said there is more work to do on the plan. He also agreed with Hunthausen in suggesting the importance of a work group to reevaluate the 10-acre minimum.
The zoning plan sets out to address many issues and potential issues in the Helena Valley in accordance with the county growth policy. Some of these issues include road standards, fire response, sewage, water access and home occupation standards. The plan aims to facilitate the adequate provision of these services while promoting public health and safety standards.
County planning director Peter Italiano said the Helena Valley has seen the greatest amount of growth and thus has had the greatest impact on services over the past few decades. All of these zoning standards must be "as nearly as possible, made to be compatible" with zoning ordinances of nearby municipalities.
Ultimately, unanimous approval was given to the zoning plan. One major change to the plan was changing the effective date from Jan. 1, 2022 to June 1, 2022.
A second motion was made to seek out and form a work group, which can make suggestions to the county planning board regarding the 10-acre minimum and other zoning issues. The extension was made to provide this yet-to-be-formed group more time to come up with an adequate alternative to the 10-acre minimum.
Giese said that if it was up to her, the plan would be approved and the 10-acre minimum would be the standard. However, she acknowledged that it isn't up to her alone and voted in solidarity with her fellow commissioners.
"It would be foolish of us to believe we are the sole repository of wisdom," Giese said. "Your local government did hear you and we are counting on you to work cooperatively with us to get suggestions to the planning board for something we can all live with."
Giese said she sincerely hopes that the commission can get the working group formed as quickly as possible so that they can do their work before the 2022 deadline.
