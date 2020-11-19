County approves Helena Valley zoning regulations, advisory panel

Lewis and Clark County's Director of Community Development and Planning Peter Italiano said during Thursday's meeting that the panel will also assist staff crafting future regulations for the Helena Valley Planning Area's urban mixed use and suburban residential mixed use districts.

Staff recommended the inclusion of 12 voting members on the panel.

"Staff settled on no more than 12; trying to keep it manageable," Italiano said. "We want a group that's efficient and can perform its task within the allocated time."

Italiano said the county would like to see a number of ad hoc members.

"We also believe that there are lots of cohorts that need to be involved beyond those 12," he said. "Those folks can come onto the panel on an as-needed basis for a particular, targeted discussion..."

Italiano said about three or four members of his staff will be involved in the panel in a non-voting capacity.

The commission expects the panel to wrap up its deliberations by January 2022 to give county staff time to draft any amendments posed by the panel.