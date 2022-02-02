County approves $55K in ARPA funds for Craig wastewater system

The Lewis and Clark County Commission approved the spending of $55,000 of its direct allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funding to repair a sewer line in Craig.

Montana Department of Transportation is milling and filling along Interstate 15 in the area as part of a larger $29 million project scheduled for 2022.

While there, crew members will be rehabilitating culvert pipes. One of those pipes happens to be a county-owned, 250-foot-long, 6-inch PVC pipe, a portion of which runs under Interstate 15. It was installed in 1967 about 25 feet from the north bank of Little Prickly Pear Creek to provide an outfall for the wastewater treatment plant.

Montana Department of Transportation cleaned the pipes and outlet in 2013, but "the most recent culvert inspection shows the outlet to be in poor condition with surface rust on the interior," a county staff report states.

The report also notes the pipe should last for "some years," but if a collapse does happen, replacement would be costly, several hundreds of thousands of dollars on interstate replacement.

Following the MDT recommendation, the county elected to spend the money now to have the pipe slip-lined, a process that involves inflating a malleable plastic tube into the existing, failing pipe and curing it.

Initially estimated at $200 per linear foot for a total of $50,000 in 2021 by MDT, the project cost was increased to $55,000 to account for inflation.

Ownership and maintenance of the pipe was transferred to the county in the October 2013 Storm Drain Agreement with MDT.

"There's an interstate bisecting the hamlet of Wolf Creek," County Commission Chairman Jim McCormick said during the meeting. "And that line has to go under the Interstate ... if that pipe were to collapse, that could impede, stop entirely the movement of that effluent and the treatment system would be shut down."

The Craig County Water-Sewer District recently installed a new wastewater treatment system and plant in Craig, the debt obligations for which required a voter-approved increase in the area's resort tax last November and may require an additional hike.

The district's board president Chris Goodman recently told the commissioners the existing infrastructure deficiencies in the community paired with a complicated new wastewater plant pose an expensive problem for the town of about 40 people.

