County appoints members of new zoning panel

The Lewis and Clark County Board of Commissioners appointed members to its blue ribbon zoning panel Tuesday.
At the Nov. 19 meeting, the county commissioners approved a resolution setting up the framework for the panel tasked with finding a compromise on a hotly debated 10-acre lot size minimum within the new Helena Valley zoning regulations. That county agreed to delay implementation of that particular provision until June 2022 to allow the panel time to consider alternatives.
The commission also committed up to $100,000 to fund the panel's efforts should it need to pay for studies, surveys or other items.
Tuesday's vote solidified the panel's 12 voting members from nine sectors, along with a moderator.
Within the real estate sector, John Rausch was appointed to the panel. He was the only applicant from the real estate sector, according to Lewis and Clark County's Director of Community Development and Planning Peter Italiano.
From the fire services sector, Pat Keim was appointed.
"He, per his application, has been with Baxendale (Volunteer Fire Department) and has held a lot of different positions beyond that," Italiano said.
Harold Begger was appointed to the panel to represent flooding concerns.
"Harold Begger, as you know, is very active on the Helena Valley Flood Committee," Italiano said.
Representing builders and developers, the county commission appointed Mark Runkle and Kim Smith.
Helena Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Jacob Kuntz was appointed to represent affordable housing concerns.
Tyler Emmert, an engineer with Stahly Engineering and Associates, Inc. was selected to represent the banking and finance sector.
David Brown was appointed to represent conservation land trust issues.
City-County Planning Board member Lois Steinbeck will serve on the panel as a county appointed official.
Joyce Evans and Archie Harper are the residents who will represent Part 1 (citizen initiated) zoned areas.
"I'm not so sure I want to do this, but since I have been involved with (Part) 1 zoning for seven years, I almost feel obligated to finish the job," Evans wrote in her application.
Dustin Ramoie, a planner and flood plain administrator, will represent Part 2 (county initiated) zoned areas on the panel.
"A lot of them have a lot of cross training in many different areas," County Commission Chairwoman Susan Good Geise said. "They will bring a multitude of experience."
County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen said that in categories with more than one applicant, it was a difficult decision.
"That speaks to the quality of the folks we had apply," Hunthausen said. "I am happy with the list we have proposed here, and I'm happy to support it."
Geise offered some advice to the panelists ahead of their appointments.
"This is going to be a lot of hard, hard work," she said. "I bet it's going to get loud sometimes and contentious."
Eric Austin was appointed as the panel's non-voting moderator.
County Commissioner Jim McCormick said he was involved in a "utilities group visioning process that included a committee from across all constituencies across Montana, and Dr. Austin was the moderator for that particular group."
"I was and am very impressed with his skill set, his demeanor and how the group responded to his direction," McCormick said. "That outcome of what we did was very productive."
The county's newly minted zoning advisory panel will also include four non-voting members, which will be Italiano and three other staff members of Italiano's choosing.
There will also be ad hoc non-voting members included on an as-needed basis.
Italiano said during a Nov. 19 meeting that the panel will also assist staff in crafting future regulations for the Helena Valley Planning Area's urban mixed use and suburban residential mixed use districts.