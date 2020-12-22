County appoints members of new zoning panel

County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen said that in categories with more than one applicant, it was a difficult decision.

"That speaks to the quality of the folks we had apply," Hunthausen said. "I am happy with the list we have proposed here, and I'm happy to support it."

Geise offered some advice to the panelists ahead of their appointments.

"This is going to be a lot of hard, hard work," she said. "I bet it's going to get loud sometimes and contentious."

Eric Austin was appointed as the panel's non-voting moderator.

County Commissioner Jim McCormick said he was involved in a "utilities group visioning process that included a committee from across all constituencies across Montana, and Dr. Austin was the moderator for that particular group."

"I was and am very impressed with his skill set, his demeanor and how the group responded to his direction," McCormick said. "That outcome of what we did was very productive."

The county's newly minted zoning advisory panel will also include four non-voting members, which will be Italiano and three other staff members of Italiano's choosing.

There will also be ad hoc non-voting members included on an as-needed basis.