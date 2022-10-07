County and PSC candidates tout experience, goals at Helena forum

Candidates for county offices and Public Service Commission gave members of a grassroots Helena group a little insight into their backgrounds and plans for what they will do if elected in November.

It was the second in a series of somewhat informal forums held at the Montana Club by Hometown Helena. The first meeting featured candidates running for state offices in the Nov. 8 election. The ballots go out Oct. 13.

Thursday’s meeting included candidates for the county attorney’s office, county clerk, county commissioner, justice of the peace, sheriff/coroner and, on the state level, Public Service Commissioner.

There was no debate among candidates, and office hopefuls more or less spoke about themselves during their four-minute speeches, some offered goals, and all asked for the votes of those in the room.

County attorney

Kevin Downs and Dan Guzynski are running for the seat being vacated by longtime County Attorney Leo Gallagher, who is retiring.

Downs, now serving as a prosecutor in the office, said he can bring the broadest perspective to the job.

He said, on the criminal side, the office prosecuted 650 felonies and 4,000 misdemeanors last year. It has a $3.5 million budget and 30 employees. He said the office has a civil side, which provides service and legal advice to county departments and the county commissioners.

Downs said the office protects children in the community and is involved in coroner’s inquests and drug task forces. He said it is a broad-sweeping office that impacts the community.

Downs said he grew up in Helena and graduated from Capital High School.

Dan Guzynski, who touted 22 years of experience, said he is chief prosecutor for the state attorney general's office. He said he has been in Helena 15 years and worked in Kalispell for seven years as a deputy county attorney.

He said has learned the craft of protecting children and has become a leader in that area, and that is what he is most proud of. Guzynski said he was promoted by then-Attorney General Tim Fox in 2018 and is a skilled administrator.

Lewis and Clark County Treasurer, Clerk and Recorder

Amy Reeves, incumbent clerk and recorder, said she and her husband have been Helena residents since 1988 and raised their family here. She said she has worked in the city-county building for 30 years and in the treasurer’s office for 29 of those years. She said her duties have included distribution of property tax revenues. Reeves was appointed by the Lewis and Clark County Commission in September 2020 to succeed Paulette DeHart, who retired.

She said she has also worked with the elections department. She said she is ready for the position and was ready when the county commissioners appointed her. She got some laughter when she said she has tried to make it so people enjoy going to the motor vehicle department, which has undergone some big changes in the past two years.

On her Facebook page she said staffing shortages have plagued all five divisions in the Treasurer/Clerk & Recorders Office, adding there has been staff turnover ranging from one-third to two-thirds in the divisions. She says in the post she appreciates the public's patience and understanding while new staff is hired and trained.

Challenger BettiJo Starr said she was born in Lewis and Clark County. She said her campaign has more of a direction than a platform and said she will perform the duties of clerk and recorder and treasurer with transparency and integrity.

Integrity is doing the right thing, even when nobody is looking, Starr said.

She said she has ideas for improvements for the office, including the department of motor vehicles and employee satisfaction. She said she is hearing from voters that they want change and that comes with new ideas.

On her Facebook page, Starr said she opposed the county commission's decision to force mandatory mail-in ballots in 2020, saying such ballots are known to open the door to fraud. She said she also opposes using tabulating machines that aren’t secure, such as the DS850 now used in the county.

She said she worked in the audit department of the Internal Revenue Service and was assistant vice president of a bank and in real estate banking 38 years. She now works for a small construction company.

County Commissioner

Two candidates are running for the seat being vacated by Jim McCormick, who decided not to seek another term.

Candidate Curt Dallas said there is diversity in the county and there are different wants and needs throughout the valley. He said the county needs to find innovative funding methods for roads and infrastructure.

He said the issue of affordability of homes was near and dear to him. He said there will be 10,000 people in the area in the next 20 years. He said even though he is a ranch kid, there is nothing he would like to see more than more houses in the valley.

Candidate Candace Payne said she is passionate and outspoken about many issues.

She is a creative problem solver and a hard worker. She said she is fiscally conservative and independent and is committed to the nonpartisan nature of this race. She is a believer in the rule of law and said county commissioners do not make the law. She said she is not an advocate for any cause or group.

Justice of the Peace

Mike Swingley said he is running for a fourth term. He said he is running again because he is dedicated to the county and dedicated to making the community and victims safer and restoring defendants to being legal citizens.

He said he was a state trooper for 22 years and has been a judge for 12. He said the judge position is busy and there were 7,200 cases filed last year in Justice Court that included small claims, civil and criminal cases.

Swingley said crimes in the county are driven by mental health issues and drugs and alcohol. He said he would work with various agencies. He said the county was in trouble. He said we need to start punishing the dealers and treating the people with mental health issues and addictions.

Shawn White Wolf said he has served the Helena community as a board member of the Rocky Mountain Development Council, the Helena Indian Alliance, the Holter Museum and neighborhood councils. He noted his experience as a businessman. He said he has worked with progressive groups to address racism.

White Wolf said he decided to run for justice of the peace because he knows the community. He said he has a history of being critical of the justice system, adding some people get stuck in the system longer than they should be.

Sheriff/Coroner

Incumbent Leo Dutton said safety, service and trust are what people get from him. He said he has no birthright to the job, but hoped people would return him to another term.

He said he has added an officer to the Missouri River Drug Task Force. He said he is committed to the safety of children in schools and that his department trains for school violence. Dutton said he will continue to focus on domestic violence and sexual assault and internet crimes against children.

John “Doc” Holiday was unable to attend, saying he had a previous campaign commitment.

Public Service Commission

John Repke is the Democratic candidate for Public Service Commission in a heavily Republican area, but said he will do the job honestly and objectively. He said the commission regulates utilities in the state and makes sure they are affordable, reliable and sustainable for the long term.

He said he plans on focusing on that if elected.

He said he is the most qualified candidate for the job and has a career of more than 40 years doing that type of work. He said he would return integrity to the commission.

PSC candidate Anne Bucacek did not participate in Thursday’s discussion.

You can view the forum at: https://bit.ly/3MdWtLk.