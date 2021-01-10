County adjusting COVID vaccination plan due to state changes, supply delays

"We just hope there is consistency at this point, so we can move forward with a plan," Merchant said.

The health department estimates about 2,700 initial doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered to those who qualified for Phase 1A of the vaccination plan, mostly medical professionals.

Some "leakage" did occur during the initial phase, Merchant said during the department's weekly briefing Friday morning, meaning some who were not eligible to receive the vaccine in the initial phase did. However, he did not provide a specific number of people who cut in line.

"We believe most Phase 1A eligible individuals, whom are willing to be vaccinated, have been vaccinated," Merchant said in an email. "However, we will continue to vaccinate any remaining Phase 1A eligible individuals during Phase 1B and beyond."

Local health officials anticipated beginning the county's next round of vaccinations as early as this week, but the shift in the state's plan and a delay in vaccine delivery has pushed that back to Jan. 18.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We will attempt to administer all of those doses received during that same week or into the following week," Merchant said of the next round, adding that health officials are "cautiously confident in vaccine supply increasing through time."