County accepts $600K grant to combat opioid addiction in jail

McBride also said the county is drafting a request for qualifications as part of a search for a licensed addiction counselor to work inside the detention center, a position financially accounted for from the outset.

Helena Indian Alliance Behavioral Health Director Kyle Johnson said her organization has been working on such a program for about a year now and that this grant funding will help to further the work already done.

"We already have had some experience bridging people to and from the community from our organizations, and I would say the biggest road blocks have been some of the things these funds would cover," Johnson said. "I think it will really help with the work we're trying to do in terms of medication assisted treatment in our community."

Hughes, who will be working closely with those involved in the program, said he and his staff are excited to begin the program.

"Our staff is looking forward to doing this," he told the county commissioners. "We all feel it is the right thing to do ... It is definitely going to help the community because the opioid addiction is certainly a lot bigger than the detention center."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.