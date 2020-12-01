County accepts $600K grant to combat opioid addiction in jail

The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday accepted a $600,000 grant award from the U.S. Department of Justice to address opioid and stimulant use disorders within the county jail.
Dubbed the "Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Site-based Program: Local or Tribal Applications," the grant is for $200,000 a year over three years. According to a news release sent out Tuesday morning, the program is the result of an 18-month effort to research best practices from across the country.
In spring 2019, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton requested that the county apply to be one of 15 from across the nation to participate in the U.S. Department of Justice's initiative to address opioid and stimulant use disorders in detention centers.
"This is a project not normally taken on in our state or county," Dutton said during Tuesday's meeting.
The county was selected and it formed a comprehensive team, including County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen, Detention Center Capt. Alan Hughes, Detention Center Nurse Samantha Hartwig, PureView Behavioral Health Director Ben McGaugh and Criminal Justice Services Director Kellie McBride. The team received in-depth training on medication-assisted treatment and how to implement it.
"We cannot do this ourselves," McBride said. "This is not something we can accomplish if we don't work with our community partners. So instrumental in making sure the MAT program work are our partners at Helena Indian Alliance and PureView Health Center."
The grant will cover the cost of medication, case management services, a licensed addiction counselor and other supportive services.
PureView Health and Helena Indian Alliance already have contracts in place with the county to provide certified peer support specialists who will act as the personal bridge between those community providers and the detention center.
"I'm a firm believer that this is a very successful method," said Jason McNees, a certified behavioral health peer support specialist with Helena Indian Alliance and a recovering opioid addict who has been sober for seven years. "Medication assisted treatment programs prove to have a much higher rate of success. But it's not just prescribing a medication. It's having an entire integrated team to work with the individual, to help them early get a handle on opioid detox and withdrawal ... "
County Commissioner Jim McCormick said he is impressed by the grant award but questioned McBride about additional expenses the county might incur as a result of implementing the program.
McBride said county staff wrote expected costs into the grant application, including the cost of supplies such as a safe to securely store the medications and a security camera. She said she is currently working with the U.S. Department of Justice to determine whether the county may need to fund additional staffing.
McBride also said the county is drafting a request for qualifications as part of a search for a licensed addiction counselor to work inside the detention center, a position financially accounted for from the outset.
Helena Indian Alliance Behavioral Health Director Kyle Johnson said her organization has been working on such a program for about a year now and that this grant funding will help to further the work already done.
"We already have had some experience bridging people to and from the community from our organizations, and I would say the biggest road blocks have been some of the things these funds would cover," Johnson said. "I think it will really help with the work we're trying to do in terms of medication assisted treatment in our community."
Hughes, who will be working closely with those involved in the program, said he and his staff are excited to begin the program.
"Our staff is looking forward to doing this," he told the county commissioners. "We all feel it is the right thing to do ... It is definitely going to help the community because the opioid addiction is certainly a lot bigger than the detention center."
