Country star Sara Evans coming to Helena
Country music star Sara Evans performs at the Helena Civic Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, as part of her Words Tour.

She’s had five #1 singles, sold millions of records, won the Academy of Country Music’s Top Female Vocalist Award and claimed a Country Music Association trophy for her signature song, “Born to Fly.”

Tickets prices range from $42.50 to $80.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.helenaciviccenter.com or at the Helena Civic Center Box Office, 340 Neill Ave., Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

