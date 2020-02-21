Country star Sara Evans coming to Helena

Country music star Sara Evans performs at the Helena Civic Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, as part of her Words Tour.
You have free articles remaining.
She’s had five #1 singles, sold millions of records, won the Academy of Country Music’s Top Female Vocalist Award and claimed a Country Music Association trophy for her signature song, “Born to Fly.”
Tickets prices range from $42.50 to $80.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.helenaciviccenter.com or at the Helena Civic Center Box Office, 340 Neill Ave., Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.