Country star Pam Tillis takes the stage in Helena

Grammy Award-winning country music star Pam Tillis performed at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds Wednesday evening with special guests Kelley Sinclair and Matt Brua. Hosted by A Wee Bit Smaller Productions, the Helena concert was a benefit for the Montana Narcotics Officers Association. Tillis won the Country Music Association Award for Female Vocalist of the Year in 1994 and a Grammy Award for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals in 1999. Her 1994 single "Mi Vida Loca (My Crazy Life)" reached No. 1 on Billboard magazine's Hot Country Songs chart, and she had 12 other songs that reached the top 10.

