Cost of seized Helena Valley horses grows to $316,221, sheriff says

The cost of caring for nearly 60 horses seized in June from a Quarter Horse breeding operation in Lewis and Clark County has now hit $316,221, and will climb even higher until the defendants are sentenced in June and the judge determines the fate of the animals, the sheriff said Thursday.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said that tally consists of $137,736 in salaries and $178,485 in operating costs. He told members of Hometown Helena, a grassroots civics group, on Thursday that there is an "outpouring" of public interest for the horses.

Robert Erickson, the operation’s owner, was found guilty Wednesday in Lewis and Clark County District Court of felony aggravated animal cruelty. He was charged along with his sons, Alan and Clayton.

Alan Erickson took a deal in exchange for his guilty plea. If the agreement is accepted by presiding Judge Kathy Seeley, Alan and Robert Erickson are scheduled to be sentenced June 22.

Clayton Erickson entered into a deferred prosecution agreement filed April 8. As long as he does not violate the terms of the agreement, the animal cruelty charge will be dismissed in five years.

Dutton said Thursday he has to wait until sentencing occurs, or until the judge renders a decision on the horses, before he can take any further action.

“I am in hopes there will be restitution, but that remains to be seen,” he said.

Sheriff's deputies, a U.S. Forest Service ranger and a Department of Livestock employee seized 59 horses from the north Helena Valley ranch on June 1. County-contracted veterinarians determined many of the horses exhibited signs of neglect.

The animals had been relocated to the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, but Dutton said they are now at various locations.

Dutton said the cost of caring for the horses has come from the sheriff’s department budget, which is part of a mill levy, and the Lewis and Clark County budget.

He said he has promised members of the horse community he would not take the horses to the market, in which they would be sold at auction. Dutton said the horses are now with agencies and people who are equipped to take proper care of them.

“They are being treated well, are healthy and helping other people,” he said.

There are now 58 horses, Dutton said, adding one had to be destroyed due to medical issues.

Dutton said he is relieved by how the case is progressing and by the public’s reaction.

“I watched people come forward and demonstrate leadership in the form of volunteerism and sacrifice by people for animals they did not know,” he said. “I learned a lot about people and their hearts.”

He said he did not regret spending the money to save the animals.

“I don’t regret doing the right thing,” he said, adding he only regretted that taxpayers “had to pay for someone’s negligence.”

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

